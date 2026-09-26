What Is The 100-Feet Rule In Boating?

Can you visualize 100 feet in front of you? It's about a third the length of a football field, or about seven to ten car lengths lined up bumper to bumper. If you're behind the helm of a boat, you have to know how to picture it for the sake of the 100-feet rule, a boating safety regulation that puts a limit on how fast your boat can travel around people, property, other boats, or the shoreline.

The exact wording and distance requirements tend to vary from state to state, but the basic idea is the same in every body of water in America: If you're passing through a designated area or maneuvering around certain obstacles or people, you have to reduce your speed. It's about going beyond the rules of no wake zones to prevent collisions, avoid damaging wakes, and ultimately keep people safe out there on the water. A boat moving too fast through a confined area or around other boats or swimmers can create a dangerous wake, even if boat itself never even came close to hitting anything.