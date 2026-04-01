The 3-Second Rule Every Driver Needs To Know

When you're taking your driving test, the theory and the practical test contain a lot of info that you should know, and there's also some stuff that your instructor mentions that isn't necessarily written anywhere, but it's still a good rule of thumb. Driving tests also prepare you to act appropriately in an emergency, including keeping a safe distance from the car in front of you so you'll have enough room to slam on the brakes; it helps to have a car with a good braking system as well.

A good rule to follow in this situation is the three-second rule. Generally, the three-second rule states that you should always maintain a distance of roughly three seconds from the car in front of you. If you've ever played a racing game, you've likely gotten a little text on the screen letting you know how many seconds the car in front of you or behind you is. It works on a similar principle and can stretch to four or five seconds if the conditions are poor. Even though it's a good idea on paper, it might be a little confusing because the distance between cars is measured in seconds only when those cars are on the race track, not in rush-hour traffic. Let's delve a little deeper.