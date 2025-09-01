13 Cars With The Best Braking Systems, Ranked By Stopping Distance

Discussions around the latest high-performance car, be it of the electric, pony, sports, super, or hyper variety, tend to focus on the 0 to 60 mph time. Lately, this all-important metric has seen values specified with hundredths, as being 0.01 second faster to 60 mph from a standstill remains a critical aspect of boasting. What sees less conversation is stopping distance, and considering the ease with which modern performance vehicles reach triple-digit speeds, this should be a more important consideration.

To encourage debate on this subject, we've put together this list of cars with the best braking systems, ranked by stopping distance. Specifically, how many feet it takes to go from 70 to 0 mph. As you might expect, the front-runners are largely high-dollar exotics with pizza-sized brake rotors constructed from equally exotic carbon ceramic material. But there are a few surprises thrown in there from cars that illustrate their staggering value proposition in the form of serious stopping power.

As a reference point, the car with the longest stopping distance on this list uses regular cast-iron brake rotors to achieve a distance of 142 feet. Just over 20 years ago, the Ferrari Enzo, an early adopter of carbon ceramic brakes, did the deed in 151 feet. In other words, braking systems have come a very long way, and the following are the best.