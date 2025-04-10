10 Of The Fastest Accelerating Cars In The World, Ranked By 0-60 Times

Today, cars are faster than they've ever been. While some might be drawn to the fastest supercars ever made based on top speed, others care more about acceleration, judging how quickly a car can go from 0 to 60 mph. A key benchmark in performance testing, this matters more to the average buyer, especially since speed limits are almost always a hard stop. Plus, it's probably not the best idea to hit over 200 mph on some of the most dangerous highways in the U.S.

With the rise of EVs, a lot of the fastest-accelerating cars are either electric or hybrid. Many of them are also extremely expensive, with a few available only in limited quantities throughout the world. This article takes all of these cars into account — including those with gas-powered engines — to determine which ones reach 60 miles per hour in the shortest time possible as of 2025.