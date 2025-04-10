10 Of The Fastest Accelerating Cars In The World, Ranked By 0-60 Times
Today, cars are faster than they've ever been. While some might be drawn to the fastest supercars ever made based on top speed, others care more about acceleration, judging how quickly a car can go from 0 to 60 mph. A key benchmark in performance testing, this matters more to the average buyer, especially since speed limits are almost always a hard stop. Plus, it's probably not the best idea to hit over 200 mph on some of the most dangerous highways in the U.S.
With the rise of EVs, a lot of the fastest-accelerating cars are either electric or hybrid. Many of them are also extremely expensive, with a few available only in limited quantities throughout the world. This article takes all of these cars into account — including those with gas-powered engines — to determine which ones reach 60 miles per hour in the shortest time possible as of 2025.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
In 2023, Ferrari revealed the SF90 XX Stradale and Spider, with the former managing to reach a 0-60 time of just 2.3 seconds. While this is impressive in its own right, it's not the reason why the Stradale makes it onto this list. In 2021, an earlier model with less horsepower managed to reach that same speed in a flat 2.0 seconds. This beat out Ferrari's own estimates, which were closer to 2.5 seconds, but the supposedly faster XX version still hasn't managed to overtake the older alternative outside of estimates.
The XX Stradale is built more for tracks than everyday roads, but the non-XX version still isn't going to be easily found by the average customer. Even when looking at used models, this car will run you over $400,000, beating out a few of the other vehicles on this list in terms of cost. It's not exactly impossible to get your hands on it, but few will get much of a chance outside of the richest drivers out there.
Tesla Model S Plaid
The presence of Tesla's Model S Plaid on this list comes with a few caveats. Its 2022 model was recorded to have a 0-60 time of 1.98 seconds, just scraping under the 2.0-second mark, but this was only on top of a prepped surface, not basic asphalt. If it weren't for that, this car wouldn't have been able to beat the SF90 Stradale, with its time there only going as low as 2.07 seconds. It's still a remarkable time compared to most other production cars, but the extent of its true potential is somewhat limited.
Notably, the Model S Plaid is also one of the cheapest cars you'll find on this list. Its base price falls under $150,000, making it relatively inexpensive among other extra-quick vehicles. It's still quite far from the cheapest new cars you can buy in 2025, but it's not that bad of a "budget" pick if 0-60 times are what matter most to you.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is able to keep up especially well with other EV rivals, with its 0-60 time going as low as 1.9 seconds. Unlike the Model S Plaid, it doesn't need any special terrain under its wheels to reach this speed, making it the first vehicle on this list to reach 60 mph in under 2 seconds without any extra help. As the Porsche with the most horsepower in the entire company's lineup, it's really no surprise that it performs so well. With the high-spec Weissach package, this time decreases even more, going down to 1.89 seconds.
Of course, the price is still nothing to scoff at, pushing a little above $230,000. Luckily, there's not much of an increase if you go for the Weissach version, so there's little stopping you from getting the fastest times, if you can afford the car in the first place. It's worth noting that there are many different "Taycan Turbo" models, such as the Turbo S. But only the GT manages to earn a spot on this list, leaving all other Taycan models behind with its acceleration.
Koenigsegg Gemera
While the average person might not be able to buy most cars you'll see here, many of them are still technically available to those with a massive budget. However, the Koenigsegg Gemera goes beyond "massive," with a price tag of over $1.5 million, thanks to additions like an extra-powerful V8 that boosts its horsepower all the way to 2,300. This addition is what allows the Gemera to reach its full potential, with an estimated 0-60 time of just around 1.7 seconds. Curiously, without the V8, it was estimated to hit 62 mph in 1.9 seconds – putting the lesser model very close to the Turbo GT and ensuring the V8 version stays at the top of the heap.
Beyond its price, the Gemera's limited availability also keeps it out of reach for most interested buyers. The company has only ever planned to produce a total of 300 models, meaning you'll be more than lucky to find even a used one on sale. It's far from the rarest car out there, but it still makes for a vehicle that's about as exclusive as it is quick.
Pininfarina Battista
Although we included it in our ranking of the 12 greatest cars ever designed by Pininfarina, the Battista's 0-60 time is actually much more impressive than what was mentioned there. Those who looked at newer models were able to put this number at 1.79 seconds, which made it one of the quickest vehicles in the world as of 2022. Its previous model only managed 1.86, which wouldn't have allowed it to beat the Gemera. Unfortunately, there's another place in which the Battista defeats Koenigsegg's offering, and its especially high numbering is more likely to turn people away.
To call this record-breaking Battista "expensive" might be an insult to its true cost. Alongside its production plans only lasting for a total of 150 models, its price climbs over $2.2 million, somehow becoming both more limited and more expensive than the Gemera. While its 0-60 time is remarkably impressive, you'll end up needing to spend a lot of time and money if you value that above everything else about a car. That will only become more apparent as you look toward quicker models, though there are a few exceptions to this rule.
Lucid Air Sapphire
Our Lucid Air Sapphire review clocked its 0-60 time at 1.89 seconds, but its actual time varies greatly through testing. Some reviewers ended up putting its prototype at 2.2 seconds, while others got it down to 1.77 seconds, bringing it around to the Gemera's level. It manages to do this without the additional help of a V8 engine, being powered solely by high-performance electric motors and advanced battery systems. On top of all this, it's also more accessible than many of the ultra-exclusive hypercars you'll find on this list.
That said, "accessible" is relative — especially when the Air Sapphire carries a near-$250,000 price tag and is being produced in limited numbers. But that still puts it on the lower end of expensive-yet-quick cars. For a budget under $1 million and the greatest focus on acceleration you can get, the Lucid Air Sapphire stands tall alongside its electric competitors.
Rimac Nevera R
Our first look at the Rimac Nevera R showcased an impressive 0-60 time of 1.74 seconds, moving beyond its base model's 1.85 seconds. Like the Model S Plaid, this was earned on a pre-selected track, so you might not be able to reach that same acceleration yourself. Still, it counts for the purposes of ranking here, and there are few drivers who can refute this claim anyway. As one might guess from knowing about other self-proclaimed "hypercars" with similar feats, this is because of both the limited run and the absurdly high price point.
There are only 150 Nevera cars planned for production, but the Nevera R only accounts for 40 of those vehicles. It also ends up with a price increase of $300,000 above the base model, which puts its base cost at an absolutely wallet-shattering $2.5 million. Chances are, if you have enough money for the base model, you'll also have enough to push ahead to the R. The real question is whether you'll be able to check it out before all 40 are gone, and depending on your luck, that might happen just as fast as they can reach 60 mph.
Aspark Owl
While it comes close to the top spot for fastest acceleration, the Aspark Owl easily takes the crown when it comes to its price. At around $3.2 million, it's the most expensive car on this list, easily surpassing some of the priciest vehicles available today. While its production run isn't as limited as the Nevera R, it's still only able to account for 50 models total, making it yet another rare pick among other quick-yet-luxurious rides. This rarity actually manages to extend beyond the model itself once you look at the company behind it.
Interestingly, the Owl is Aspark's sole vehicle currently in production, with the only other version being a slightly-higher-performance model under the label of SP600. While that model's capabilities have yet to be measured in full, a prototype for the Owl was able to hit 1.69 seconds for its 0-60 time. The model that's currently available lists 1.72 seconds instead, but that still easily allows it to claim a spot as one of the top three fastest-accelerating cars today.
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
You could consider the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170's place on this list to be an enigma. Between its not-so-limited production run of 3,300 models, its relatively welcoming price point of less than $100,000, and the fact that it isn't any sort of EV or hybrid, there's no way it should be able to compete with the million-dollar hypercars. But it still manages to impress, with its 0-60 time beating almost every other rival at just 1.66 seconds. If acceleration is what you value most, then it doesn't make much sense to bring out $3.2 million for a luxury vehicle instead of this shocking speedster.
Of course, like a couple of previously mentioned rivals, this car uses a couple of tricks to get moving so quickly. In particular, this quickness is only achieved on a prepped drag strip, with the time climbing up to around 2.1 seconds in less-than-ideal conditions. It's a pretty massive variance and can take a lot of the wind out of your hair if you're all about that 60 mph sprint. Even so, when it comes to cars that are completely gas-powered, you're unlikely to find any that will surpass the Demon 170's times — with or without preparation.
McMurtry Spéirling
Although it might seem comical at first, the McMurtry Spéirling is nothing to laugh at. Without a doubt, it's the fastest-accelerating car you can find today, set to hit 0-60 in just under 1.4 seconds. Some tests even found it going as low as 1.38, completely blowing everything else away. Despite all this, it still manages to avoid being the rarest or most expensive vehicle of them all, with a limited run of 100 units and a price of just around $1 million.
While it's still not all that widely available, the Spéirling finds a decent middle ground with price and rarity. There are some additional caveats, however, as the car isn't meant for anywhere except the track. Even cars like the Aspark Owl are still classified as street-legal, but McMurtry's offering isn't going to be found out on the road without some heavy modifications. If you manage to be one of the lucky 100 who gets your hands on this car, you might just have to live without being able to show off its full power on the highway.