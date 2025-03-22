10 Of The Most Dangerous Highways In The U.S.

Pretty much everyone who owns a car in the U.S. has driven down a highway at least once in their life. Without getting into semantics such as the difference between highways and freeways, these long roads are how you can cross entire states in just a couple of days or less. Unfortunately, their convenience also makes them risky, as the millions of daily trips involving them are sure to lead to a few accidents. Certain highways even have a reputation for being some of the most dangerous to drive on.

In this instance, dangerous doesn't just mean a lot of deaths have occurred on one particular highway — although that's certainly one factor at play. Crashes and accidents without fatalities still deserve consideration, seeing as how they can lead to some nasty injuries and a hard hit to your insurance. The frequency of these crashes also matters a lot, since a driver using one of these highways daily will only increase their chances of getting into one. Of course, just because a highway is dangerous doesn't mean you're guaranteed to end up in a bad situation on it, but some extra care will go a long way on these 10 roads.