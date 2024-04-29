Ford's Answer To Autopilot Is Under Federal Investigation After Crash Deaths

Autonomous cars will someday take us to work, school, and back home again. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International classifies self-driving cars with a number ranging from 0 (significant driver input required) to 5 (completely autonomous). Currently, no production cars have reached level 5, but automakers are constantly working to improve their autonomous driving technology. Progress always comes with setbacks, though, and with autonomous driving technology, those setbacks can mean tragedy.

Ford's BlueCruise is a level 2 system, which requires the driver to remain active and alert when the system is engaged. It has been in use since 2021, and is available on the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 and F-150 Lightning, and the Expedition. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)'s Office of Defects Investigation recently opened an investigation into BlueCruise after the agency learned the system was active during two fatal crashes earlier this year.

Both crashes involved 2023 Mach-E models that hit other vehicles that were stopped in the travel lanes of highways. BlueCruise is meant to allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel and allow the vehicle to steer, brake, and accelerate on highways.