The Cannonball Run is an unsanctioned coast-to-coast race that traces its roots to 1933 and a man named Erwin George "Cannonball" Baker, who once completed the journey in 53 and a half hours. Automotive journalist Brock Yates popularized this feat in 1971 when he and Dan Gurney managed to complete the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash in just under 36 hours. There have been similar races since then, such as the U.S. Express, but Alex and David Maher's 31 hour, 4 minute time set behind the wheel of an E39 M5 in 2006 ushered in the modern age of Cannonball Run record attempts.

That 2006 run inspired Ed Bolian, Dan Huang, and Dave Black to try their luck in 2013 with a supercharged Mercedes-Benz CL55 AMG, setting an astonishing new record. It was thought to be impossible to go much faster than 27 hours coast-to-coast, but this mindset changed when the Covid-19 pandemic set in. Due to nationwide shutdowns, members of the so-called fraternity of lunatics — enthusiasts dedicated to setting Cannonball Run records — saw an opportunity. Between April and October of 2020, a Cannonball craze kicked off that brought seven of the current top 10 times.

However, there is debate about the fairness of these Covid-era Cannonball Run times, due to the unusual circumstances of empty highways across the country. Rather than dive into that argument, we are instead presenting the top 10 fastest Cannonball Run records ever set, regardless of when it happened. Keep in mind, this is an unsanctioned race with no governing body, but Ed Bolian of VINwiki maintains a spreadsheet based on evidence provided by drivers that is considered the final word in Cannonball Run records. These are the times we will use for this list.

