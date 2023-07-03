How The 1979 Lamborghini Countach Ended Up In Cannonball Run (And Where It Is Now)

1981's "The Cannonball Run" is a classic action-comedy film showcasing several speed demons racing across the United States, inspired by a real-life unsanctioned coast-to-coast race. With an all-star cast including Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise, Jackie Chan, and more, it's still well-regarded as one of the all-time great ensemble comedies. However, the funny dialogue and star-studded cast aren't the only draws of this beloved film.

"The Cannonball Run," fittingly for a movie about high-speed racing, features classic cars from across automotive history, with one of the slickest rides in the whole runtime appearing in the first scene. Storming across the dusty highways in the movie's introductory credits is a 1979 Lamborghini Countach, riding low and growling like a leopard. Even though the car only appeared in this one scene, it became a poster vehicle for the film, exciting audience members with a simple display of incredible horsepower. How did such an awesome car end up in this movie, and what ever happened to it?