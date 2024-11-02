7 Ways To Improve Visibility When Driving At Night

If you regularly drive home at night on the highway, there's a likely chance you've come across a good few accidents on the side of the road. While may feel that you see an unusual amount these accidents at night, it's sadly not as uncommon an occurrence as you might assume. In general, drivers are at higher risk of getting into a wreck at night. In 2020 alone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 29% of the over 5 million car accidents from that year took place at night with nearly half of those crashes resulting in fatalities.

Advertisement

Sadly, for as advanced a species as the human race is, our natural eyesight at nighttime remains very weak. So as you can imagine, our visibility is significantly compromised while driving at night, making it harder to judge space and speed compared to when we're on the move during the day. Combined with the increased levels of drowsiness that typically sets in once the sun goes down and it's easy to see why such a high number of car accidents occur during this time.

For the safety of yourself and others on the road, it's your responsibility to take every step necessary to prevent an accident from occurring. What works for everyone individually will differ, but a general combination of keeping your car maintained, driving under the right conditions, and staying extra vigilant while on the road will make a world of difference whenever driving at night. With that out of the way, here are seven safety tips to improve your visibility while driving at night.

Advertisement