How To Keep Your Eyes Protected From Frequent Daily Screen Time

Nowadays, you can enable dark mode on most websites and have your apps automatically follow your operating system's preference. Though designed for nighttime use, some individuals (not all, but a fair amount) find dark mode easier on the eyes even during the day. Research is inconclusive on the matter, but anecdotally, a lot of people argue dark mode's contrast makes it easier to read from a screen for long periods without as much eye strain. So, give it a try if you haven't already.

Enable dark mode systemwide (it's only a couple of clicks away in Windows 11 and macOS), your browser, and your most-used apps (provided they support it). Dark mode is more widespread than it used to be, but it's still not quite ubiquitous on the internet. Oftentimes the toggle to enable requires getting Sherlock Holmes on the case. You can use a browser extension like Dark Reader or Noir to make sure it's always on — regardless of whether or not a site supports it. Many people notice an immediate difference when they turn it on.

However, there are solid arguments against using Dark mode, too. You may counter-intuitively end up straining your eyes even more to see things, negating the benefit. Some people — especially those with astigmatism — may struggle to read white text on a black background (dark mode) compared to the reverse. Generally speaking, a white background with black text is easier on your iris (the part of your eye that opens and closes to admit light) because far more light is getting in compared to the opposite. And thus, less strain.