Enabling Dark Mode On Any Website: A Step-By-Step Guide For Android

Jarring white webpage backgrounds have plagued internet users since the advent of the internet itself, and unfortunately, not all websites innately offer an inverted color scheme, known as Dark Mode. This predicament means that turning on your Android device's system Dark Mode might not be able to convert all webpages to their darker counterparts.

Fortunately, Android users have a workaround. Using Google Chrome flags, the browser's built-in beta feature tester, users can enable a tool to help them achieve a uniformly dark browsing experience. It's called Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents and can impose a Dark Mode theme across any website, bypassing the requirement of native support.

This feature means that whether or not you have your Android's system settings toggled to dark, you can still expect all web pages to be in Dark Mode. It can be helpful if you'd like to keep your messages, music, and other system apps in light mode for whatever reason.