Here's How To Change The Default Fonts For Microsoft 365 Programs

Microsoft Office 365 has used the Calibri font as the default since 2007, when it replaced Times New Roman. In 2023, Microsoft decided to move to newer beginnings, changing its default font to Aptos, a new sans-serif typeface designed by Steve Matteson. The new font conveys a more classic aesthetic that can be suitable for certain documents or contexts.

However, while Aptos may resonate with many users, it might not align with everyone's preferences. You might find yourself longing for the old Calibri look, or perhaps you're eager to experiment with a font that better suits your style. Thankfully, Microsoft Office allows you to tailor fonts for each document, spreadsheet, or presentation you create. Moreover, if you're feeling creatively inspired, you can even mix multiple fonts within the same page.

However, if you're seeking consistency across all your documents, another solution is to set a default font that remains consistent across all your creations. Below, we outline how you can easily change the default fonts for Microsoft Office 365 programs. We have covered the steps for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Publisher. They will work for you even if you are using Microsoft 365 for free.