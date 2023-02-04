Here's How To Add New Fonts To Microsoft Word

While Microsoft Word already comes preinstalled with several dozen font styles to choose from, they can become a bore quite fast. This is especially true if you're a regular Microsoft Word user and have routinely used these fonts in creating eBooks, reports, and all sorts of documents. If you're tired of looking at the same old styles and want to switch things up a bit, you'll be glad to know that adding new fonts to Microsoft Word is a straightforward and quick process to do.

But before doing so, you first need to have your font downloaded and ready on your computer. There are several great websites where you can find new fonts to match your personal style and needs. For instance, DaFont and Google Fonts have a varied selection that you can download at no cost. You might also want to try converting your handwriting into a custom font for a more personalized look. After downloading the style of your choice, you can proceed with adding it to Microsoft Word.