5 Of The Best Blue Light Glasses Brands, Ranked By User Reviews
There is still some debate among experts about whether blue light is harmful, and if we need glasses to relieve eye strain and improve sleep rhythm in the digital age. However, despite the results of some studies, user reviews increasingly tout the positive effects these specialized lenses have had on eye and sleep health.
Blue light lenses were once a relative anomaly, with scattered brands offering what they believed to be the answer to digital strain. However, the more we started to understand how that specific high-energy visible light may be affecting our eyes and circadian (or sleep) rhythm, the more brands began popping up with solutions. Today, there are dozens of options, from no-name affordable frames to costlier options from more notable brands.
To help you navigate the sea of blue light glasses, we've sifted through user reviews on Amazon to pinpoint five brands worth trying. If you use a device with a screen for a prolonged period and feel your eyes getting dryer or your sleep schedule being interrupted, you may want to invest in a pair of blue light glasses from one of these brands.
GUNNAR Optiks
One of the better-known brands dedicated to combatting blue light, GUNNAR Optiks garnered national attention after appearing on "Shark Tank." While the company's televised appearance didn't lead to an investment, that didn't stop GUNNAR's fame from skyrocketing as it quickly strengthened its place in the gaming industry.
On Amazon, GUNNAR's standard solid black Riot frames, which support the company's Amber or blue light-blocking clear lenses, hold a 4.5-star rating with just over 3,700 reviews. You may hear bigger numbers under some of the follow-up brands, but GUNNAR also garnered high marks from publications like PC Mag and a 4.2-star rating on Trustpilot.
Along with different frame styles, of which many are based on video game collaborations, GUNNAR also offers various performance levels for its lenses. For example, the Signature+ lens is a standard polycarbonate lens with a proprietary G-Shield coating for glare protection. Further down the spectrum are Legendary+++ lenses, which come with scratch-resistant G-Shiled Premium coating and higher-end metal frames with spring hinges.
Lenses are also available in a variety of tints, from clear to Amber Max. Whereas clear lenses block only 35% of blue light, Amber Max lenses are alleged to block 98%. There's also a sunglasses option for 90% protection and a mid-level 65%. The lens you choose depends primarily on how often you're looking at a screen.
Livho
Livho doesn't have a large selection of blue light glasses. However, this is about quality over quantity and the trust of buyers. As it turns out, Livho has quite a lot of trust, with over 111,000 reviews on its two-pack of blue light-blocking glasses. Of those reviews, more than 80,000 are four and 5-star accolades praising the brand's performance and effectiveness against eye fatigue.
According to the two-pack listing, the lenses use a UV400 filter to help block nearly all UV light, including "95% of harmful blue light." There's even a quick demo showing the lenses at work on a color-changing test card.
Along with the assorted two-pack frames, Livho's Amazon shop offers four unique styles, including a thin, retro-inspired frame, sleek rectangular computer glasses, a standard acetate frame, and a half-frame design. The half-frame design has also scored very well with users, earning 4.3 stars on just under 9,800 reviews, and can come with yellow frames designed for night use.
Though Livho's user reviews live on Amazon, it has a much larger selection of blue-light glasses on its official website. The lenses themselves don't seem to vary, as some come with either the clear or yellow option, but there are more stylized frame shapes like the bulkier Paris or the uniquely shaped Yasiry.
Benicci
If you just checked Benicci's website, you wouldn't get a good sense of how well-liked its blue light glasses are. Though it accumulated 13 5-star reviews via Judge.me, our attention was caught by the 9,398 5-star reviews secured on Amazon.
The frames are a classic black rectangular design, ensuring that these helpful glasses fit most eyeshapes well. Benicci doesn't give too much away about the makeup of its lenses, but the Amazon and official store listing both tout that they "block up to 99% of harmful UV rays." Unfortunately, that doesn't mean 99% of blue light is blocked, and Benicci doesn't offer a number for that. The lack of any real information about composition hasn't stopped buyers, and as of the end of February 2024, 3,000 pairs had been purchased.
The raving reviews, which include 16% 4-star blurbs, praise the comfortable frame design, noticeable UV glare protection, and reduced eye strain. Several users even note that they're using fewer eye drops than they were and can spend more screen time before getting tired.
LifeArt
Whereas a brand like Benicci thrives on just two styles, LifeArt goes all-out. Some of its frames aren't quite as popular, but it's difficult to deny how much people like LifeArt when you consider the thousands of 5-star reviews it's earned on more than four of its styles.
The two- or four-pack of reading glasses is the most popular, which has brought in 13,400 reviews alone, 70% of which are 5-star. There's nothing to these glasses, so how popular they are is surprising. Of course, it helps that they advertise the ability to block 85% of blue light and 100% of all UV light. It's a good combination for reading glasses, which are all about preventing strain while enjoying a favorite pastime.
The 4.4 rating on the multipack is accompanied by reviews that are largely excited about most aspects of the glasses. The biggest complaint seems to be their durability, with a scattering of reviews talking about arms breaking off fairly quickly. Alternatively, others have praised their quality and sturdiness. Eye strain is also a big topic in the reviews, with several users suggesting previous issues they've had were alleviated with LifeArt's reading glasses.
Beyond its reading glasses, though, LifeArt also has several frame styles that have gained popularity. Its rounded variety secured a 4.4 rating with over 6,410 reviews, while its standard frames drew in 4.5 stars across 4,000 reviews.
Cyxus
Known as an online prescription glasses retailer, Cyxus has kept its customers happy with its blue light selection. That's most apparent when you look at the brand's Amazon reviews. A standard pair of thick frames earned 4.4 stars across 24,400 reviews, with users pointing to reduced eye strain and headache frequency. Some of its more stylish frames, like a pair of round wire-frame glasses and sleeker reading glasses, have over four stars from several thousand reviews.
According to Cyxus, its blue light lenses block out UVA and UVB rays along with up to 88% of harmful blue light to improve interrupted sleep schedules. Though there are clear lenses and a yellow alternative for night use, Cyxus doesn't indicate a difference in their protective abilities, so it can be assumed they're identical in quality.
Similarly to GUNNAR, Cyxus isn't just about offering one style. The variety is sure to appeal to a wide range of users. From 2-tone gradient frames to unique styles, there's a little of something for everyone. Whether you want plastic, metal, or more flexible frames, there's a blue light option to help keep your eyes from falling victim to your devices.