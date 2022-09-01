How To Enable The Dark Mode Setting On Your Mac

Because the Dark Mode feature arrived with macOS Mojave, your Mac computer will need to be running that version of the operating system or a newer version. As is always the case, some older Mac computers aren't compatible with the latest versions of macOS, so if you're running High Sierra or older, you'll need to see whether your device qualifies for the software update that'll give you access to the Dark Mode feature.

To check which version of macOS your computer is running, you'll need to:

Click on the Apple logo in the top left corner of the menu bar at the top of the screen. In the drop-down menu that appears, click "About This Mac." In the pop-up that appears, select the Overview tab. You'll see the macOS version listed alongside which Mac model you have.

If the system reveals that you're running a version of macOS that was released before Mojave, you'll need to check on Apple's website to see whether your Mac is compatible with macOS 10.14 or later. According to the Mojave support document, you must be using, at minimum, an early 2015 MacBook, mid-2012 MacBook Air, mid-2012 MacBook Pro, late-2012 Mac mini, late-2012 iMac, 2017-iMac Pro, or select Mac Pro models that feature Metal-capable graphics cards, some of which date as far back as 2010. Of course, Macs released after these models are also compatible.

To update macOS, you need to:

Click the Apple logo in the top left corner of the menu bar. Click on System Preferences. Select the Software Update option. Your Mac will check for any updates and will prompt you to update macOS if there's one available. Click on Download Now if there is a macOS update available and wait for it to be installed.

Even if your Mac is already running macOS 10.14 Mojave, it's always a good rule of thumb to keep your software up to date, as updates often include security and bug fixes.