Matte Vs. Glossy Screen Protectors: Which Is Right For Your iPhone?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The iPhone 12 and later come with Apple's "Ceramic Shield" display, a glass-ceramic that claims to offer four times better drop protection than previous iPhones. While your iPhone display can pick up small scratches with daily use, it's surprisingly strong, and if you use a case with raised bumpers, you might not need a screen protector at all.

Some people prefer to have the added protection, though — either because they don't want to risk cracking or scratching their screen, or because they want to preserve the display for when they sell or trade in their iPhone.

Choosing a good quality screen protector makes all the difference, and you should always buy a screen protector from a reputable brand if you want the best protection to preserve the iPhone's screen. You'll also need to decide what type of screen protector you want.

Glossy screen protectors are the most common, mimicking the crystal clear glass of your display. Alternatively, you can opt for a matte screen protector if you prefer a more muted screen. Both matte and glossy screen protectors have their own advantages, but which one you choose will ultimately come down to your needs and wants.