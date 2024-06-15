10 Performance Cars That Prove Downsizing Isn't So Bad After All

The huge automotive greatest hits parade that was the 2000s saw the release of some of the last cars that would be considered a proper, unadulterated treat to the senses for many people. As soon as the 2010s started, a looming force began to grip the car industry, one that would become known as downsizing.

In theory, the downsizing idea is very simple. Instead of using a larger capacity, naturally-aspirated powertrain to achieve performance numbers, automakers resorted to using powertrains with smaller capacities and, often, less cylinders. They would also add some type of forced induction, usually twin-turbos — not just to allow the technically inferior engine to achieve the same or better performance levels than the preceding one, but also to meet those tightening emissions reuglations.

Automotive enthusiasts spent a lot of time lambasting and denouncing downsizing because cars would start to lose their "soul" and "verve" and other similarly descriptive terms. Despite all the backlash, automakers set out to prove to car enthusiasts that smaller, turbocharged engines can really be a good thing after all.