3 Of Ford's Best Years At Le Mans

It's a testament to how great Ford's handful of successful years at Le Mans were, that we tend to overlook all the years they weren't, as well as the decades they didn't field a car at all. The legendary wins forever changed the public's perception of a brand once associated with accessible, consumer cars. But dominating at Le Mans for a few years changed the way the public saw Ford for decades.

The story behind it is familiar to anyone who read the book, saw the movie, or knew about it already because they're a seasoned racing fan. Henry Ford II sought to purchase Ferrari as he understood that winning races isn't just good for the driver, it helps car sales too. He sent his seconds to court Enzo, who seemed to be interested until he picked up his Ferraris and went home. That slight against Ford spurred the creation of the GT40, which went on to win four of the races in one of the better examples of revenge.