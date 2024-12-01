5 Of The Fastest Italian Sports Cars, Ranked By Top Speed

Apart from being wildly popular for its food and breathtaking landscapes and ruins, Italy is also famous for being the birthplace of some of the world's finest sports cars. From Ferrari, to Lamborghini, to Pagani, Italy is the turf and home of production for several legendary automobile giants. Over the years, more than a handful of Italian vehicles have gone out to set new records in terms of speed and performance.

While being absolute monsters on the track, another impressive element about most of these cars is their exceptional design. They are as much a treat to the eye as they are breathtaking performers. While some might argue that German-made vehicles have an edge over their Italian counterparts, the latter takes the baton when it comes to making dangerously fast beauties that top the speed charts. These are some of the fastest sports cars that proudly wear the "Made in Italy" badge.

[Featured image by Axion23 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]