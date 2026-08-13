What Does PWC Stand For In Boating?

Out on the water, a PWC stands for a personal watercraft. You'll usually see the abbreviation used to refer to small, fast vessels such as jet skis and Sea-Doos. And while you might not personally call one of these PWCs a boat, that's actually their official, legal classification. The US Coast Guard considers them Class A inboard motor vessels, complete with many of the same rules, equipment requirements, and operating standards as full-fledged boats.

Today's PWCs have come a long way from the early stand-up models built for single riders. Modern PWCs can safely carry two, three, sometimes as many as four people, while others can even tow some water skiers on the back. In this light, it's easier to see why they'd be classified and regulated like boats. They have registration requirements like boats, have to follow navigation rules like boats, carry mandatory safety equipment like boats, and comply with the capacity limits listed on the vessel like a boat, too.