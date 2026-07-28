What Is The 1/3 Rule In Boating?

Taking a boat out on the water, you want to make sure you have enough fuel to make it back to dry land. That's why the "one-third rule" was born. Wind, waves, changing currents, unexpected detours ... it can all increase your fuel consumption beyond what you'd originally planned for. That's true regardless of your boat engine type. That's why it's recommended that boaters follow this one simple fuel management guideline. That way, you can make sure you've got enough fuel to make it back safely while still leaving some reserved for the unexpected.

The one-third rule works like this: Before you set out, check the fuel tank level and fill it back up if necessary. Double-check the fuel valve is turned on, as well. Then, think of your boat's fuel supply as being divided into three equal portions. The first third is used to travel to your destination, the second third is reserved for your return trip, and the final third is left untouched in case of an emergency. (This reserve is different from whatever built-in reserve tank your boat might already have.) By planning your fuel usage out like this before you launch the boat, you can be extra certain you won't exhaust your fuel supply before reaching shore.