10 Essential Tools To Keep On Your Boat At All Times

Unless you're in an extremely small vessel — like an open raft or maybe a canoe or kayak — it's always a good idea to have your own light source on-hand. For several reasons.

A flashlight is the tool for being able to see in dark areas, which can include lower decks on larger boats, closed off storage compartments in smaller ones, and all manner of corners and crevices. It'll make locating small items much easier, keep you from stumbling over unseen obstacles, avoid poking or cutting yourself when feeling around in the dark (because it won't be dark), or even help you spot possible leaks.

Of course, it should definitely also be waterproof, because you're going to be on or in the water and you don't want it to short out or otherwise break if it gets damp. You won't need anything terribly complicated or expensive, but waterproofing is a must. Especially since a flashlight can double as a visual signal in rough weather or at night, to flag down help if you need it.

Something like the ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3, one of the best pocket flashlights according to user reviews, is worth considering. For $40, you'll get a flashlight that can be easily clicked on and off as a signal, can be set up as a strobe, reaches up to 500 lumens, and has adjustable brightness. Just make sure you're using a fresh set of AA batteries before you head out as it's not rechargeable.

