Everything You Need For A DIY Ryobi Train Horn

To start, completely disconnect the drill's battery and use your secondary power drill or screwdriver to remove all of the screws from the Ryobi drill's casing. Make sure you get all of them, as the whole thing needs to come apart. Once you've opened it up, remove the motor and drill mechanism from the top. You'll also need to use your wire cutters to snip the power wires off of the motor. These loose ends will need to be connected to the air compressor later.

Take the air compressor and place it inside the casing where the motor was previously. Odds are the compressor will be too large to close the casing. This is where the grinder comes in. Use the grinder to carefully sand down the internal ridges of the casing. Only go a couple of millimeters at a time, testing the compressor in the casing after each filing, as you want to get as close to a flush fit as you can.

Once you've got the compressor satisfactorily fitted to the casing, you'll need to connect the drill's power wires to it via the wires included in the horn kit. Using your soldering iron, connect the red wire from the drill to the positive terminal on the back of the compressor and the black wire to the negative terminal.

Once everything's wired up, close up the drill casing and connect the compressor to the horns via the included air tubing. Attach the battery and squeeze the trigger, and you should get a burst of sound. The horn is already usable in this state, but if you like, you can mount the horns to the drill by drilling a couple of holes in the back of the casing and attaching them with the included brackets.