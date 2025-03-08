5 Innovative Uses For Harbor Freight's 5-Gallon Bucket

For many animal owners, feeding time is highly specific. However, there are animals that can graze on a full bowl throughout the day. For these critters with exceptional self-control, a Harbor Freight 5-gallon bucket could be just what they and their owners need for their food supply. As demonstrated by Yanasa TV on YouTube with generic 5-gallon buckets, with just a little bit of effort, two Harbor Freight buckets could be combined into an animal slow feeder. Here's how you can pull it off.

Advertisement

1. Measure out the width of your desired food bowl and mark it along the bottom of the first bucket on the side. This will be where the foot comes out, so make sure to make it big enough.

2. Carefully cut out the marked area.

3. Cut off the bottom of the second bucket, then cut out an equal-sized portion of the first bucket out of the side of that piece.

4. Cut small slits close to the opening in the side's bottom of the first bucket and close to the edge of the cut-out portion on the second bucket bottom.

5. Using excess material from the removed second bucket's bottom section, cut out two pieces length wise that can fit through the slits.

6. Run these two pieces through the slits of both buckets, attaching them in an L-shape.

Advertisement

7. Use a Harbor Freight bucket lid or a piece of flexible material to create a slide-like shape inside. This allows the food to slide directly in the bowl.

With that, you can pour food into the top and let your animals eat from the bowl at the bottom.