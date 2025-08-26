Yamaha CrossWave: What Makes This Powerful 4-Person WaveRunner So Special?

The first WaveRunner launched in 1986 and was the first to offer a seated position in the world of powered watercraft. Fast forward to today, and you'll find a range of different seated models, including Yamaha's supercharged jet skis and the upcoming Crosswave. As a sort of combination between a WaveRunner and a small boat, the Crosswave is designed to accommodate up to four people, although the two back seats can be removed to free up the deck for any gadgets you're hauling on your fishing trip. According to Yamaha, you can actually walk around the deck and bow comfortably, which is an industry first.

You won't mistake the CrossWave for any other jet ski. With a length of nearly 13 feet, and a width of 5.5 feet, it's comparable to some compact fishing boats. The CrossWave also comes equipped with a robust 1,898cc, four-cylinder, high-output engine, which Yamaha boasts is the largest available among powered watercraft. Beyond a four-person capacity, an expanded walkable deck, and a brawny engine, the CrossWave also adds something interesting in terms of steering. For the first time, you can control the vehicle with throttle levers that allow the rider to better maneuver and change speed.