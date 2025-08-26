Yamaha CrossWave: What Makes This Powerful 4-Person WaveRunner So Special?
The first WaveRunner launched in 1986 and was the first to offer a seated position in the world of powered watercraft. Fast forward to today, and you'll find a range of different seated models, including Yamaha's supercharged jet skis and the upcoming Crosswave. As a sort of combination between a WaveRunner and a small boat, the Crosswave is designed to accommodate up to four people, although the two back seats can be removed to free up the deck for any gadgets you're hauling on your fishing trip. According to Yamaha, you can actually walk around the deck and bow comfortably, which is an industry first.
You won't mistake the CrossWave for any other jet ski. With a length of nearly 13 feet, and a width of 5.5 feet, it's comparable to some compact fishing boats. The CrossWave also comes equipped with a robust 1,898cc, four-cylinder, high-output engine, which Yamaha boasts is the largest available among powered watercraft. Beyond a four-person capacity, an expanded walkable deck, and a brawny engine, the CrossWave also adds something interesting in terms of steering. For the first time, you can control the vehicle with throttle levers that allow the rider to better maneuver and change speed.
The Yamaha CrossWave's price has yet to be announced
While Yamaha has offered fishing-oriented watercraft in the past, such as the FX HO JetFish, the CrossWave compares much more favorably to Yamaha's competitor, Sea-Doo, which got involved with recreational fishing years ago. The 2019 Sea-Doo Fish Pro was introduced as a legitimate angler vessel, based off the brand's GTX series. One reviewer on Personal Watercraft was skeptical initially but won over due to its enhanced stability for standing casts and ample storage compartments.
Considering Sea-Doo will be offering three different fishing-focused models in 2026, Yamaha is likely hustling to capture some of those sales all without moving too far away from its core adventure philosophy — hence the CrossWave. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ultra 160 LX-S Angler jet skies introduced in 2025 are also competing for the same market. However, as of August 2025, Yamaha hadn't released any pricing information. For comparison, the 2026 Sea-Doo FishPro Sport 170, which offers space for up to three passengers, a large deck, and plenty of fishing features, starts at $18,149. Depending on how much it costs, the CrossWave could give Sea-Doo's model a run for its money — or it could be too expensive to gain traction with customers.