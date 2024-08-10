Which Yamaha Jet Skis Are Supercharged? Here Are Your Best Options

There are a few reasons you might opt for a jet ski that packs a bit more punch in the engine department than your average personal watercraft. Perhaps you're involved in professional racing events in either the U.S. or Australia (the only two countries that recognize jet ski racing as a competitive water sport). Maybe you're an advanced rider who enjoys rough ocean conditions that require more robust engine output. Or, you could just be after some serious thrills on the water and as the saying goes, "go big or go home." For over-the-top performance on the water, the supercharged Yamaha GP SVHO is an excellent choice. Though Yamaha is hardly alone in packing a supercharger into some of its models, Kawasaki's Ultra jet skis are also making some impressive power.

With a displacement of 1812cc's the supercharged 4-cylinder high-output marine engine is Yamaha's largest for its Waverunners. At around 250 horsepower and a top speed near 70mph, the watercraft manufacturer claims this unit is race ready out of the factory. But the GP SVHO isn't your only option with a supercharger. There is also the FX SVHO, the FX Cruiser SVHO, and finally the FX Limited SVHO.