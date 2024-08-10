Which Yamaha Jet Skis Are Supercharged? Here Are Your Best Options
There are a few reasons you might opt for a jet ski that packs a bit more punch in the engine department than your average personal watercraft. Perhaps you're involved in professional racing events in either the U.S. or Australia (the only two countries that recognize jet ski racing as a competitive water sport). Maybe you're an advanced rider who enjoys rough ocean conditions that require more robust engine output. Or, you could just be after some serious thrills on the water and as the saying goes, "go big or go home." For over-the-top performance on the water, the supercharged Yamaha GP SVHO is an excellent choice. Though Yamaha is hardly alone in packing a supercharger into some of its models, Kawasaki's Ultra jet skis are also making some impressive power.
With a displacement of 1812cc's the supercharged 4-cylinder high-output marine engine is Yamaha's largest for its Waverunners. At around 250 horsepower and a top speed near 70mph, the watercraft manufacturer claims this unit is race ready out of the factory. But the GP SVHO isn't your only option with a supercharger. There is also the FX SVHO, the FX Cruiser SVHO, and finally the FX Limited SVHO.
Types of Jet Skis
Personal watercraft are put into various categories and they each offer the rider a little something different. Aside from the Kawasaki Jet Mate Jet Ski, which is in a strange category all its own, most genres are self-explanatory. For example, the Rec Lite group of Yamaha Waverunners that include models like the EX and EX Limited, provide beginners a nice starting point at more affordable prices without the extra frills. Other categories such as Luxury and Performance put the emphasis on certain qualities over others to cater to those looking for a specific experience. And these genres are successful in appealing to a wide range of riders, supported by the fact that the U.S. personal watercraft market was valued at 1.9 billion in 2023, per gminsights.com.
In the case of the SVHO (Super Vortex High-Output) supercharged models, you can opt either for a Performance unit, like the GP SVHO or one of the full-featured Luxury Waverunners like the FX SVHO, FX Cruiser SVHO, and the FX Limited SVHO. Depending upon which SVHO model you choose, you're looking at prices starting from $16,799 up to $20,399. But what's the difference between the GP and FX models and which one should you choose?
Which supercharged Waverunner is right for you?
The GP SVHO offers a design that is all about competitive racing. Weighing in at 754-pounds dry, the GP SVHO is over 100 pounds lighter than any of the supercharged FX models. In addition, it comes with racing styled handlebars complete with a competition steering system that's adjustable. Another feature that lends itself to competitive sports, is the potent intake and pump system. The GP SVHOs performance isn't as susceptible to rough waters as its design fosters a more even and consistent intake of water, preventing power loss. For those who want the extra power at the most affordable price, the GP SVHO is a solid option.
The FX models with a supercharger, combine enhanced amenities with impressive power. For example, you get a 7-inch infotainment media display, which includes additional connectivity features and GPS-capability for easy navigation. The supercharged FX units also offer two built in marine speakers and an amplifier to provide a soundtrack to your ride. The FX Cruiser SVHO comes with a cruiser seat that's molded for up to three people and offers superior ergonomics for lengthy riding comfort. The FX Limited SVHO, offers riders several additional accessories like a tow rope, water-tight glove box storage organizer, and custom cover among many others. Yamaha offers so many products over a wide range of industries, in addition to Waverunners and motorcycles, there are some Yamaha tech devices you might not realize exist.