All About The Kawasaki Jet Mate Jet Ski
The inventor of the personal watercraft was an unassuming Southern California man who enjoyed the thrill of desert dirt biking, but not the crashes. Clayton Jacobson II was inspired in the 1960s to come up with an aquatic version of the motorcycle following a particularly devastating spill on his dirt bike. However, it wouldn't be until the early 70s that Jacobson II paired up with Kawasaki to produce the first crop of widely available personal watercraft. In 1989, the powersport manufacturer released one of the oddest personal watercraft models to date, the Kawasaki Jet Mate. You can still pick one up, although prices will vary, with one 1991 Jet Mate recently offered for $13,900 on GRautogallery.com.
The Jet Mate was produced from 1989 to 1992 and was a strange amalgamation of a Jet Ski mixed with a tiny boat. It included a Kawasaki jet pump for propulsion, with a hull 5 feet wide and just under 9 feet long. There was enough room for three people on the Jet Mate, with the driver in front and two passengers in the back. As peculiar as this Kawasaki "passenger boat" was, it did offer some benefits that are likely the reason the Jet Mate still has fans to this day.
A center-stick driven vessel with a 650SX jet pump
Jet Skis have typically come equipped with handlebars for steering control, but not the Jet Mate. The Kawasaki Jet Mate provided a center-stick that would allow the driver to control the craft, looking more like something out of an aircraft. The joystick and driver were positioned directly in the front-center of the craft, and the Jet Mate could easily be maneuvered starboard or port by tilting the stick in one direction or the other. The center-stick also controlled speed, and a switch was available for reverse motion when necessary.
With up to three occupants possible, Kawasaki had to incorporate a suitable power unit and decided on the one from their 650SX Jet Ski, which was a more robust performance watercraft. The Jet Mate took advantage of the 635cc engine of the 650SX, with over 50 horsepower and over 500 pounds of thrust. However, don't expect the Jet Mate to match the 650SXs top speed of 41 mph, as even under ideal conditions, the Jet Mate was only about to go 30 mph.
Engine swaps and choppy conditions
While the 650SX jet pump had more than enough power for the one-person stand-up Jet Ski, some considered the Jet Mate underpowered. In fact, many owners who are still enjoying the strange Kawasaki watercraft have taken to swapping out the 650 for a larger 750 propulsion system. In total, around 1,200 Jet Mates were produced. One owner went even bigger with an 1100 engine, which is better at pushing through ocean currents than the original stock version.
Those familiar with riding Jet Skis will already be aware, but for those new to the personal watercraft, it can be a bumpy ride. The small craft are highly susceptible to rough water conditions, and the Jet Mate was especially vulnerable. While a stand-up Jet Ski allows your legs to act as shock absorbers in choppy water, the Jet Mate doesn't. The basic seats in Kawasaki's unusual aquatic vehicle were punishing for occupants in every scenario outside of smooth and calm conditions.