6 Of The Coolest Pontoon Boats Of 2024

When it comes to sleek and stylish boats to pick out, a pontoon might not be something that comes to mind. These don't have the speed or luxury options many others can offer, but they do come with a decent amount of size that makes them perfect for fishing or hanging out with friends. There are plenty of different pontoons available, so you'll need to make sure you know what you're looking for and what you want before you make a purchase — pontoons aren't cheap, after all.

No matter what, you'll find yourself spending thousands of dollars on a boat — but nothing compares to shopping for a yacht. The prices can come down lower if you're shopping for some options that aren't quite as feature-rich or even hitting the used market. Some of the boats let you customize things like floor plan, length, and engine, so you can find yourself saving some money — or spending it — by going down that path. If you aren't sure where to start, here are six of the coolest pontoon boats of 2024.