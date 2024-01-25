6 Of The Coolest Pontoon Boats Of 2024
When it comes to sleek and stylish boats to pick out, a pontoon might not be something that comes to mind. These don't have the speed or luxury options many others can offer, but they do come with a decent amount of size that makes them perfect for fishing or hanging out with friends. There are plenty of different pontoons available, so you'll need to make sure you know what you're looking for and what you want before you make a purchase — pontoons aren't cheap, after all.
No matter what, you'll find yourself spending thousands of dollars on a boat — but nothing compares to shopping for a yacht. The prices can come down lower if you're shopping for some options that aren't quite as feature-rich or even hitting the used market. Some of the boats let you customize things like floor plan, length, and engine, so you can find yourself saving some money — or spending it — by going down that path. If you aren't sure where to start, here are six of the coolest pontoon boats of 2024.
Manitou Cruise
The Manitou Cruise is one of the pontoons that have a bunch of customization options available. Prices start at $47,400, but bumping up the length of the boat to 22 feet (11-person capacity) versus 20 feet (10-person capacity) will cause the price to rise. Buying a boat will always be a big purchase, but this model carries one of the higher price tags on the list. There are four other 2024 models to pick from that can raise the price well past $139,000, so the Cruise is relatively cheap when compared to that.
As for what the Cruise brings to the table, it represents a perfect option for people who just want a boat with a lot of seating space to take out on the water. With comfortable vinyl seats and built-in cupholders, it's a good boat for recreational activities. It's also more than enough for fishing trips as long as you don't have the boat packed with people.
Sea-Doo Switch Sport
The Sea-Doo Switch Sport is a compact-sized pontoon compared to some others on the market, but it still boasts plenty of room for a group of people who want to hit the water. If you're looking for something lengthier, you can ditch the compact size to opt for an 18-foot or 21-foot boat instead, as Sea-Doo offers all three. The compact size has a weaker engine at 170 horsepower, but it can be bumped up to 230 with the two bigger sizes. Sea-Doo says the compact model, coming in at 13 feet, is enough for five people.
Having such a small size might not make it the best for large hangouts, but it's more than enough for you and your family to take a day out on the water. Fishing would also be just fine if you're not bringing a large group of people with you, too. There's also a retractable canvas you can deploy that keeps you protected from the sun if you need it. The Switch Sport model starts at $28,999, and the price can rise as you bump up the boat's length and engine strength.
Ranger RP 223FC
While the Ranger RP 223FC will work just fine for a lake trip with friends, this pontoon is built with fishing in mind. The 223FC comes with a spacious floor plan packed with seating that makes it work for both, but there's plenty of extra space to store tackle and rods for your fishing trips. The pontoon is pre-wired for a trolling motor and has two fold-down fishing chairs to keep you comfortable throughout the day. When you're not fishing, you can take advantage of the fact the boat can hold up to 11 people at a time. All of this comes at a price, however, and that's about $60,000 to start. This does make it one of the more expensive pontoons on the list, but it's quite versatile.
Like many pontoons, you can customize the Ranger RP 223FC to your liking. You can choose a different motor — something that'll either raise or drop the price — and the color. The fish package is what you'll want to add if you want to use it for fishing, as it comes with a trolling motor that'll let the boat move through the water quietly.
Bennington SX
For a more luxurious pontoon tailed toward large groups and partying, it's tough to beat the Bennington SX line. There's plenty of seating available with the quad bench, but you're also able to select a floor plan that opens up space for fishing. There are a total of six-floor plans to choose from — Quad Bench, Swingback, Stern Lounge, L-Bench, Entertainment, and Fishing — so you'll need to figure out what works best for you. The entertainment plan includes a bar and table and accent lighting, while the Stern Lounge is equipped with two lounge seats facing off the boat and toward the water.
Prices will vary for this line of pontoon as you'll have to check local retailers for an exact cost. With that said, don't be surprised to see prices soar into the $100,000 range, so this will certainly be something you pick up if you're looking for some of the premier boats on the market. Outside of the SX line, Bennington has the Q series, L series, and R series to choose from. The S series is the best-selling line, but you might be attracted to the other features the more expensive lines can offer.
Pure Watercraft Pontoon
If you're looking to ditch the gas engines and go for something more eco-friendly, the Pure Watercraft Pontoon is a perfect option, as it's a fully electric boat. The company shows off the power of the engine by showing it can go up to over 41 miles over seven hours while still having a bit of battery life left. With support for fast charging, the engine should always be ready to go when needed, and the pontoon can be equipped with one or two Outboard engines depending on the needs. Prices vary between the two models as a single engine starts at $75,000 while the twin-engine model bumps the cost up to $95,000. Pure Watercraft says a 240V outlet can charge a battery pack from half to full in 90 minutes. A weaker 120V outlet can get it from half to full in four and a half hours.
Outside of the electric design, the pontoon can hold up to 10 people and hit up to 25 mph. Pontoons aren't typically bought for high speeds, so that shouldn't be much of a deal breaker. It's not the biggest pontoon on the market by any means, but it's a nice way to ditch the gas.
Premier Escalante
If you've got a lot of money to spend, you can take a look at the Premier Escalante for a high-end pontoon. Prices for this start at $249,999, and you'll find yourself going well past that number if you want to start customizing things like furniture, color, and engines. This model can stand out from its competition thanks to its upper deck that opens up a bunch of extra real estate. However, not everybody is prepared to drop the price of a house on a boat.
The Escalante can hold up to 22 people, but if you want to save some cash while sticking with the Premier brand, you can do that with the four other designs: Sunsation, Solaris, Intrigue, and Supersport. The Sunsation is the cheapest of the bunch, but the starting price is still $43,999 for the 21-foot model. That doesn't make it the priciest option on the list, but you can certainly find cheaper options if you do some extra searching around.