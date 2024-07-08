How Powerful Are Kawasaki Ultra Jet Skis?

The Kawasaki Ultra Jet Ski offers several variations that give riders different levels of performance, utility, and features. The Ultra 160LX-S is the introductory model that borrows several features from the flagship 310, such as it's unique hull capable of carving through choppy waters. Next, you have the Ultra 160LX, that adds an audio system and Bluetooth capability so the ride is accompanied by your favorite music. For those who like to fish, the new Ultra 160LX-S Angler variant comes with advanced navigation, and a handy built-in cooler. The final Kawasaki Ultra is the 310 series that includes the 310X, 310LX-S, and 310LX. The 310 is by far the most robust option that comes equipped with a supercharged engine.

The Ultra line of Kawasaki watercraft are all potent options and capable on a range of water conditions. The 160LX-S, 160LX, and 160LX-S Angler all come with a 4-stroke, 4-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,498cc's. The brawniest of the bunch, the 310 series comes packed with a supercharger, 16.8 psi of maximum boost, and a larger jet pump propulsion system, for extra aquatic thrills. The Ultra is quite a contrast in looks and performance to the bizarre 80s Kawasaki Jet Mate jet ski.