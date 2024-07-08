How Powerful Are Kawasaki Ultra Jet Skis?
The Kawasaki Ultra Jet Ski offers several variations that give riders different levels of performance, utility, and features. The Ultra 160LX-S is the introductory model that borrows several features from the flagship 310, such as it's unique hull capable of carving through choppy waters. Next, you have the Ultra 160LX, that adds an audio system and Bluetooth capability so the ride is accompanied by your favorite music. For those who like to fish, the new Ultra 160LX-S Angler variant comes with advanced navigation, and a handy built-in cooler. The final Kawasaki Ultra is the 310 series that includes the 310X, 310LX-S, and 310LX. The 310 is by far the most robust option that comes equipped with a supercharged engine.
The Ultra line of Kawasaki watercraft are all potent options and capable on a range of water conditions. The 160LX-S, 160LX, and 160LX-S Angler all come with a 4-stroke, 4-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,498cc's. The brawniest of the bunch, the 310 series comes packed with a supercharger, 16.8 psi of maximum boost, and a larger jet pump propulsion system, for extra aquatic thrills. The Ultra is quite a contrast in looks and performance to the bizarre 80s Kawasaki Jet Mate jet ski.
Kawasaki Ultra 160 series
The Ultra 160 models are the first step into the high-end level of watercraft. While the lower tier STX series offers a solid experience, it's considered a mid-range machine. The issue was that it was quite a jump from the STX to the 310 in features and price. The Ultra 160 series fills the gap, although it's much closer in price to the 310 than the much more affordable STX.
The 160LX-S is listed for $17,199 and includes a specially designed seat that allows riders in the front to stand while operating the jet ski. Visually, the 160 series is nearly identical to the 310, and takes advantage of the flagships advanced V-shape underside that provides excellent maneuverability and control on the water. The 160LX includes Kawasaki's 200-watt JETSOUND 4s audio system, LED accent lights, and an ergonomic luxury seat for $18,199. While the 160-series doesn't include a supercharger, reviews still point out that this jet ski is no slouch in terms of performance. One expert review stated, "The craft accelerated strong enough out of the hole to please aggressive riders or tow water toys with ease, and it delivered a welcome midrange punch."
Kawasaki Ultra 160LX-S Angler
Brand new to the Ultra lineup is the specially modified 160LX-S Angler that includes all the must have features for catching fish and is listed for $18,899. When compared to Bass Pro Shops' cheapest tracker boats, the Angler's price seems like a big ask. But it offers the same robust performance as the other Ultra 160's in addition to fishing. This variation of the Ultra comes equipped with the same engine, as the other 160 models, but includes a series of electronic rider aids. You can utilize various power modes, a launch control, cruise control system, and Kawasaki's Smart Reverse with Deceleration. Like the other 160 models, the Angler features a full-color TFT media display with straightforward navigation.
What really sets the 160LX-S Angler apart from the group, is that it includes fishing specific amenities like a Garmin Chartplotter, additional side buoyancy elements and ORCA cooler with rod holders. The Chartplotter gives you a bird-eye view of the coastline, and includes a fish finder so you can zero in on the most active areas of the water. Made by Garmin, known for their highly reviewed mobile GPS devices, the Chartplotter is operated via straightforward push button controls. Kawasaki also included side floats that help stabilize the jet ski when stopped. The 14.5 gallon ORCA cooler helps you safely store your catch and is built-into the rear of the 160LX-S Angler for convenience.
Kawasaki Ultra 310 series
In terms of power, handling, and thrills, the Ultra 310 series is the pinnacle of what Kawasaki has to offer on the water. With a supercharged engine producing 310 horsepower, some owners have claimed their 310 has achieved a 5 to 65 mph time of around 5 seconds using the launch mode. The Eaton Twin Vortices Series supercharger enables riders to generate hefty amounts of acceleration throughout a wide power band. The larger diameter 160mm jet pump transforms the engine output into thrust, but the additional performance does come with a weight increase of just under 70 pounds.
The 310 offers three trims, the 310X listed at $19,199, 310LX-S costing $20,199, and 310LX retailing for $21,199. The 310X comes in a black and neon red design and includes the Kawasaki Smart Reverse technology, which provides finer control options via a thumb switch and trim buttons. The mid-trim 310LX-S features LED lighting, lime green and black color scheme, and a rearview camera. The top tier 310LX model is easily recognizable in black and gold with an adjustable luxury seat, a booming multi-speaker audio system, and a front visor.