These Are Bass Pro Shops' Cheapest Tracker Boats

If you want to get a new boat on a tight budget, then you'll probably have to settle for a small fishing boat. The cheapest option Bass Pro Shops currently offers is the Tracker Grizzly, which comes in two varieties priced at just under $5,000 and $6,000, respectively. It's also worth pointing out that neither of these options comes with an outboard motor, so you either need to get proficient with a paddle or splash out around $10,000 extra for something with an engine included.

If you do opt for a powered boat, your options extend beyond the Tracker Grizzly. The Tracker Bass Tracker Classic XL comes in at just under $16,000 and features a Mercury four-stroke motor, four seats, and a steering wheel for those not comfortable sitting with their hand on a rudder. Whatever your pick, it comes with a lifetime hull warranty and other features.

While $5,000+ may seem like a lot, it isn't that much split into $150 per month chunks, and it's certainly not an extreme amount if you end up using the boat for several decades. With that said, it's also worth noting that the "$5 a day" amount stated in the commercial applies to a certain boat, loans involve interest, and you need good credit to get one. So look into it if you're planning on financing.