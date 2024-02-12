These Are Bass Pro Shops' Cheapest Tracker Boats
Outdoor retailer Bass Pro Shops didn't really go to extremes with its Super Bowl commercial but was clearly aiming to strike a certain chord with its customer base. The fishing equipment and outdoor goods seller's big game ad seemed to center on two things: the family aspect of outdoor activities and the affordability of some of its watercraft. According to the ad, you can get on the water for as little as $5 per day, though this isn't likely to include the many other expenses that come with boat ownership. It's also limited to boats under the Tracker brand, though that still leaves you with a wide selection.
However, you can't really cram a lot of information into a 30-second clip, and building a Bass Pro Shop from scratch likely costs far more than a one-minute spot. But don't worry, we've got you. Do you like fishing? Do you like being outside? Do you like your immediate family members? Give your golden retriever a pat on the head, grab a gilet, and let's take a deep dive into the boat deals that Bass Pro Shops was trying to highlight.
Small fishing boats are good on a budget
If you want to get a new boat on a tight budget, then you'll probably have to settle for a small fishing boat. The cheapest option Bass Pro Shops currently offers is the Tracker Grizzly, which comes in two varieties priced at just under $5,000 and $6,000, respectively. It's also worth pointing out that neither of these options comes with an outboard motor, so you either need to get proficient with a paddle or splash out around $10,000 extra for something with an engine included.
If you do opt for a powered boat, your options extend beyond the Tracker Grizzly. The Tracker Bass Tracker Classic XL comes in at just under $16,000 and features a Mercury four-stroke motor, four seats, and a steering wheel for those not comfortable sitting with their hand on a rudder. Whatever your pick, it comes with a lifetime hull warranty and other features.
While $5,000+ may seem like a lot, it isn't that much split into $150 per month chunks, and it's certainly not an extreme amount if you end up using the boat for several decades. With that said, it's also worth noting that the "$5 a day" amount stated in the commercial applies to a certain boat, loans involve interest, and you need good credit to get one. So look into it if you're planning on financing.
Push the boat out with a pontoon
While an extra $2 a day doesn't seem like much, it can add up to over $700 in a couple of years — and that's just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The cheapest pontoon boat on offer is the Sun Tracker Bass Buggy 16 XL Select, which retails at $19,395. That's a massive step up in pricing terms from the small fishing boats that also featured in the ad. The second most affordable pontoon on sale involves yet another significant price jump. The Sun Tracker Bass Buggy 18 DLX starts at $24,760 before "prep and freight." However, it does come with a bigger engine than the 16 XL Select.
While there is a huge leap in price point, you do get an awful lot more with a pontoon boat. They tend to be more spacious, far more comfortable, and capable of holding several more people than a small fishing boat. They are also less portable by their nature, so they're best suited to people who have a lake house or other property close to a reasonably sized body of water. These are by no means the only boats that Bass Pro Shops have on offer, so if you're looking for alternative pontoon boats, a certain kind of fishing boat, or something else entirely — then it's certainly worth taking a look.