3 Boating Safety Rules To Always Remember When Docking

Taking certain steps before docking can boost the odds of the process running smoothly and safely. First, it's important to slow down to idle speed as you approach the dock. When you need to maneuver the boat, small throttle bursts are acceptable.

Depending on various factors, such as the size of your vessel, others on the boat may need to play critical roles as you dock. Of course, you should only assign responsibilities (like handling fenders and lines) to those with the experience, knowledge, and ability to handle them. Confirm that everyone understands their jobs so that there's no confusion about who is responsible for what task as you dock.

You must also confirm that everyone on the boat either has a seat or something to hold onto throughout the process. Docking can involve sudden or unexpected boat movements that can throw someone off their feet if they're not prepared.

Naturally, you also need to be certain all gear and equipment are prepared for docking. This could mean making sure the fenders are positioned on the docking side and the dock lines are on hand when necessary.