Like it or not, most of us are stuck with replaceable batteries in some capacity. There's always some small device here or there (TV remotes, mice, keyboards, etc.) that needs them. Opinions will vary, but environmentally and economically speaking, it makes a lot more sense to reuse the same pair of batteries again and again instead of discarding them every time you need new ones. We recommend these Rechargeable AA Batteries if you're tired of hunting junk drawers for spare AAs.

In total, eight AA batteries in rechargeable pairs only take about 2.5 hours to top up. In theory, these batteries should last you for years and years when you consider that lithium-ion batteries can endure hundreds of cycles before needing to be discarded, and that they'll be powering devices that usually only require a battery replacement at most once every few months. Since they charge with USB-C, you can plug them into the same charger you use for your phone. They also include helpful charging lights to tell you when they're ready to go.

Buying cheap lithium-ion batteries raises concerns about poor manufacturing, the sort that causes lithium-ion to go nuclear and burn your house down. The Verge scanned and tested a bunch of different brands and found that this one — Zepath — was well-built and reliable. They cost only $18.99, and 1,000 reviews with a 4.4-star average agree they're worth it.