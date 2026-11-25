12 USB-C Gadgets That Solve Problems You Didn't Know You Had
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For most of my life when I needed to break down a cardboard box, I just used a utility knife. Then, I discovered the Canary cardboard cutter, an Amazon product that costs less than $20 that made reducing cardboard boxes safer, easier, and even kind of fun — "solving" a "problem" I didn't realize I'd had. A lot of people probably have similar problems right in front of their faces that they didn't realize needed to be solved, and could be solved to make their lives just a teensy bit easier. Hence this list.
Every item on this list has USB-C and might solve a problem you didn't know you had. At least one of them, we hope. We looked at hundreds of items and carefully boiled them down to the ones you see below. Try one or two of these 12 USB-C gadgets.
Rechargeable AA Batteries
Like it or not, most of us are stuck with replaceable batteries in some capacity. There's always some small device here or there (TV remotes, mice, keyboards, etc.) that needs them. Opinions will vary, but environmentally and economically speaking, it makes a lot more sense to reuse the same pair of batteries again and again instead of discarding them every time you need new ones. We recommend these Rechargeable AA Batteries if you're tired of hunting junk drawers for spare AAs.
In total, eight AA batteries in rechargeable pairs only take about 2.5 hours to top up. In theory, these batteries should last you for years and years when you consider that lithium-ion batteries can endure hundreds of cycles before needing to be discarded, and that they'll be powering devices that usually only require a battery replacement at most once every few months. Since they charge with USB-C, you can plug them into the same charger you use for your phone. They also include helpful charging lights to tell you when they're ready to go.
Buying cheap lithium-ion batteries raises concerns about poor manufacturing, the sort that causes lithium-ion to go nuclear and burn your house down. The Verge scanned and tested a bunch of different brands and found that this one — Zepath — was well-built and reliable. They cost only $18.99, and 1,000 reviews with a 4.4-star average agree they're worth it.
Rechargeable hand warmers
Unless you live in the American Southwest where "winter" can be endured with a T-shirt, then disposable hand warmers are a must. Just one problem: they're disposable. Even the reusable kind often require you to boil and cool them for a second use. Either way, it's a hassle — whether buying more or boiling reusables — so instead of that, try a pair of rechargeable hand warmers.
Benefits? They boast up to 8.5 hours on the highest setting and 20 hours on the lowest, as much as five hours more than typical disposable warmers, while weighing only 0.15 pounds apiece. Since they're USB-C, you can recharge them anywhere a charger is available; you can have them topping back up while you're at work so they're ready when you head home. Being as their lithium-ion batteries, they'll last hundreds of charge cycles before needing replacement.
Reviewers who have tested them alongside other models find they perform quite well. A pair only sets you back $19.99, and the 4.6-star average across almost 10,000 reviews confirms they're a crowd-pleaser. Now, go keep your digits nice and toasty.
Smartphone-Powered Insect Bite Healer
Bug bites are treated like purgatory. Once you get them, you scratch and suffer until you've done your time. The brand "heat it" would disagree. Based on a scientific study, the best balm for itchy bites is a short, harmless blast of heat. So, heat it turned that magic into a USB-C dongle that plugs into most smartphones.
Using it could not be easier. Once you plug it in, the app opens, ready to go. You can fine-tune it, so it's not too hot for children or adults with more sensitive skin. The contact point only takes a few seconds to heat up, after which you press it to the bite, feel some heat, and voile. No more pain. It sounds like BS, but it really works. People who have used it admit that it provides hours of relief per bite, with only the really itchy buggers needing a second or third treatment. Since scratching the wound provokes a vicious cycle that causes more itching, heat it gives you relief and should help you heal faster by preventing itching.
We'd say that for $29.95, you're getting the deal of a lifetime. If you have an older iPhone with a Lightning port, don't worry; heat it has a model for you, too.
Tiny Electric Bike Pump
If your bike gets a flat when you're away from home, you probably use the manual pump you brought and don't think about it anymore. A flat sucks, and so does the process of filling it up, right? Until you get an electric pump that you can hold in your hand which refills the tire for a fraction of effort. We recommend this tiny electric bike pump.
It's handheld, as you can see in the image, weighs a meager 120 grams, and yet delivers a seemingly disproportionate 120 PSI, adjustable depending on your tires. In plain English, it should take a maximum of two minutes to fill your tire. One charge is capable of filling two tires a piece and it comes equipped for Schrader and Presta valves. No hose to wrangle, no pump handle to jack up and down on the side of the road while onlookers watch, no problem.
As proof that it's good, Cycling Weekly recommends it. The only downside is that it is quite pricey at $109.99, and — obviously — you won't be filling up any car tires with this thing. Having said that, since it's USB-C, you can charge it back up easily for filling flat after flat as long as you have a power bank.
Rechargeable water flosser
Roughly a quarter of Americans don't floss on a daily basis. Part of that reason may be because flossing is annoying, a bit painful, and time-consuming. If that describes you, you might be interested in a water flosser. It blasts your teeth with a spray of water to remove plaque et al. from every crevice, without the aid of a plastic string. Pretty straightforward. Those who have used it recommend it highly.
A few things to mention: One, water flossers are not cheap. This water peak ion costs $129.99. Two, while water flossers are ideal for those who find flossing hard to do (people with braces or retainers, people with limited mobility, etc.), traditional flossing is generally viewed as superior for a proper clean. Further, the water flosser comes with its own water reservoir that's going to take up space on your bathroom counter with all your other bathroom gadgets.
On the bright side, it's USB-C rechargeable, so you can move it elsewhere when you're not using it. Though expensive, it may be a small price to pay if you really, really hate flossing but also hate being reminded by your dentist that you don't.
Electric Wine Opener
When you open a bottle of wine, you do so with a cork opener. How else? For some, it's arguably part of the experience, same as twirling the glass. For others, it's annoying and tedious. We've all had that experience where the cork broke and then became nearly impossible to extract, turning what should have been a relaxing time sipping wine into high blood pressure. Just get yourself an electric wine opener, already. It's easier on the hands, it's convenient, and using one — at most — only causes a teeny tiny bit of damage to your pride.
The opener can pop a cork in just six seconds, doing so 30 times in a row before needing a recharge — though hopefully you're not popping 30 in one night. Press one button to embed the screw and another button to yank the cork. Simple to the touch. It includes a foil cutting tool to remove the foil before the cork, simplifying the process. Since it uses USB-C, you can charge it anywhere in anticipation of that glass of red you're going to have for dinner. Food & Wine — who better to give a recommendation for a wine cork opener? — praises this particular model.
Digital Laser Tape Measure
Tape measures are a tried-and-true way of getting accurate measurements that most probably see no reason to replace — right up until you're alone and need someone to hold the other end while you measure. Laser measuring tools are a drop-in replacement in most situations that require a tape measure, providing accurate measurements and greater convenience. A model we can recommend to wet your feet with is the Fanttik A10 Pro.
For starters, this is a two-in-one tool including a 9.8-foot tape measure that you can fall back on. The laser distance measuring component reaches a maximum of 165 feet and measures down to millimeters, far longer than any tape measure you've ever seen. The IPS screen should be bright enough at 500 nits to use even under sunlight. On a single charge with USB-C, Fanntik estimates you'll get over 5,000 measurements. It also stores the most recent 30 measurements, allowing you to do all of your measurements first and write them down later, perhaps saving time since you don't have to jump back and forth between a clipboard and a measuring tape.
A few caveats: Some studies have shown that tape measures are more accurate than laser rangefinder tech, though laser measuring tools are likely accurate enough to produce usable results unless you need microscopic accuracy. In any case, professionals have tested and recommended this model. It is only a bit pricey, retailing for $89.99.
XLR-to-USB audio interface
Some audio gear — especially professional gear—uses XLR, a fairly niche connector you'll find on things like audiophile wired headphones. That can present a problem if you buy a device (maybe an older, secondhand one) that has an XLR interface and you only have a 3.5-millimeter jack or USB-C. Perhaps the easiest and most convenient way to convert XLR devices is with this Shure MVX2U XLR-to-USB Audio Interface.
The Shure MVX2U is plug-and-play on Windows, macOS, and mobile devices. No driver installation is required, just plug in your USB-C or 3.5-millimeter cable and go nuts. It's designed to provide latency-free, clean output even on condenser mics that might be more sensitive. Further, it can be mounted, simplifying your setup. Those who have used and reviewed the Gen 2 version find that it lives up well to its claims. You'd be hard-pressed to find an easier way to convert XLR to a different format.
If you're buying this, make sure you know which model you're getting. There is a Gen 1 and Gen 2 version. Both are closely priced. On Amazon, Gen 1 sells for $139 while Gen 2 sells for $119. On the manufacturer's website, Gen 2 normally sells for $139, though at the time of writing it's 14% off, or $119.00, like on Amazon. If possible, go with the latest Gen 2.
Physical Mute Button for Video Conferencing
If you've been on a Zoom call, you probably have experienced the utter mortification of saying something on a hot mic at least once. The mute indicator on Zoom — and really any conference call app — can be easy to miss. A clever solution is the MuteMe Mini, a USB-C dongle that controls your mute setting and lets you know when to hold onto that thing you probably shouldn't say in front of your boss.
MuteMe makes it unmistakable whether your mic is on or not: green means you're live, red means you're free to have those scandalous personal conversations. It also serves as a microphone control; one push, and you're back on (or off) again, with the option to get a confirmatory beep just to be 100% sure. All that's required — aside from plugging it in — is making sure you have the software installed and configured, and then you can use it for all the most common conferencing programs like Zoom and Teams. We like that it includes USB-A and USB-C options in case you have a newer laptop with only the latter, and supports wireless microphones, not just your built-in one.
It works well for those who have tried it, although it seems to be better suited for someone who's traveling. So if your office is in your backpack, this is for you. It's also relatively affordable at $29.99, and there's a slightly more expensive $43.99 version with a bigger puck.
Lanyard USB-C Cable
Phone lanyards seem to a growing trend, a popular way to protect your smartphone from falls and grab-and-run thieves. A clever variation we found is one that includes a built-in charging cable, the Satechi OntheGo Lanyard Cable. It reminds us of some power banks we've seen that use their built-in cable as a carrying strap.
Just in case it wasn't clear, the whole thing is a cable, not a cable attached to a lanyard. In theory, you could use it to charge your phone while it's on the lanyard, but it seems like it's more for you to have an on-demand cable for when you need one. Spec-wise, the cable supports up to 60-watt charging and USB 2.0 transfer speeds, or roughly 480 Mbps; you can use it for charging and data transfer on tablets and laptops as much as your phone. This cable would be excellent for travel if you want to limit how many items you carry around as much as possible.
Reviews of the cable are positive, noting that it's comfortable and adjustable enough. It's long, too, measuring 4.9 feet so there's plenty of lanyard for your neck and plenty of length for charging devices. The only downside might be the lanyard's carabiner connectors, which keep the cable together and make it adjustable.
Roam 7 Portable Travel Router
A travel router is exactly what it sounds like: a mini router you can bring with you. It's a tool that becomes extremely useful in a variety of situations, such as having a locked-down hotel network that you want to securely bring to other devices. A well-rated and relatively affordable travel router we can recommend is the TP-Link Roam 7. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and fast gigabit LAN. It also supports the option to directly plug in external storage media, so those connected to the network can access it — and access it fast thanks to the gigabit LAN speeds. Most importantly for our purposes, the Roam 7 runs over USB-C, and could be powered by a 5V/3A power bank if you have one.
The only tough part is the pricing. On Amazon, the Roam 7 sells for $119.99. However, considering this handheld router boasts full-size router specs — how many people out there can say they're using Wi-Fi 7 even on their home routers? — without sacrificing portability and usability. We'd say it balances out in the end.
Electric arc lighter
Chalk it up to personal opinion, but those plastic butane lighters for candles and grills are a literal and metaphorical pain to use. Get yourself an electric arc lighter to replace them, which harnesses a mini bolt of "lightning" to start water heaters (and what have you) with greater convenience and safety. And unlike any home lighter you've probably ever seen, you can recharge it easily, hundreds of times, with USB-C.
We'd wager there are few situations out there where you need — or want — an open flame. In fact, we'd say the arc is better in most cases — it can't be pushed off-angle or blown out by the wind; it's a lot harder to burn yourself with it — you get the deal. Reviews praise it, which (for something as boring as a lighter) should give you an idea of how significant a change this could be.
Our selection process
Gadget candidates for this list had to meet a high bar to be considered. First, they needed to have professional reviews vouching for them. Second, they needed at least 100 reviews with a 4.0-star average or above on Amazon; there were a lot of cool options that we canned because they lacked much backing.
That aside, we really tried our best to think outside the box. What constitutes a "problem you didn't know you had" is vague, so we put our nose to the grindstone finding situations where the average person could benefit hugely from an uncommon tool. And most importantly, every item here uses USB-C in some capacity.