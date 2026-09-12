14 Portable Gadgets That Can Turn Your Backpack Into A Mobile Office

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Working on the go these days is easier than ever. An incredibly slim, minimalist laptop gives you all the power you need wherever you go and keeps you away from an outlet for hours. Fast, unlimited 5G data plans are relatively affordable. So you no longer need a full desktop setup; you can instead put the desk in your backpack and take it wherever the winds carry you.

I've done quite a bit of work away from my home office, sometimes at cafes, sometimes at hotels, without taking a huge hit to my productivity. The key is having the right hardware that works for whatever it is you need to do away from the office or home. Here are a few of my recommendations, based on years of experience with portable gadgets of all kinds, for all use cases, that can effectively put an entire desk workstation inside your backpack.