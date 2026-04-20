12 Of The Best Unlimited Phone Plans Available In 2026

Choosing a cell phone carrier is tougher than it sounds. Each one has myriad sales and promotions, various plans at multiple price points, and other factoids you should probably know before you switch from your current one. It's enough that you could spend hours looking around to find one that you want, with all of the features and limitations that make you comfortable. As such, determining the best phone carrier can be quite difficult, especially when there are so many metrics to consider, like price, speed, customer satisfaction, coverage, and more.

For many, a good place to start is with an unlimited phone plan. It gives people the freedom to use their cell phones however they want without incurring any overage charges. The big three carriers are T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, but there are also dozens of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which lease network capacity from the big three and sell it in the form of phone plans, without owning any infrastructure of their own. These are often among the cheapest phone plans available.

If you've been wondering what's out there in terms of unlimited phone plans, we have you covered.