T-Mobile Has Big Changes Coming In 2026 That Customers Need To Know About

The start of the new year means the start of several important changes for T-Mobile customers. Heading into 2026, those with the magenta-colored carrier will face a mix of flashy new upgrades and subtle price changes. (And this is in addition to some of the other big changes we've gone in-depth on already, including the company's new CEO, a gradual phasing out of 4G LTE, and a new round of late fee increases.)

One of the most immediate changes is a financial one. More specifically, an increase to T-Mobile's Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee: a charge the company says is not a government tax, but a fee it collects to recover its own costs. Starting Jan. 21, 2026, the fee will rise by 50 cents per line. It's the second increase in less than a year, pushing the total hike to $1 per line over that period. Voice lines will move to $4.49 per month, while mobile internet lines will increase to $2.10. Customers on older plans that still include taxes and fees won't be affected. But for those on newer plans, the change is absolutely something to be aware of.