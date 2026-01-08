T-Mobile Has Big Changes Coming In 2026 That Customers Need To Know About
The start of the new year means the start of several important changes for T-Mobile customers. Heading into 2026, those with the magenta-colored carrier will face a mix of flashy new upgrades and subtle price changes. (And this is in addition to some of the other big changes we've gone in-depth on already, including the company's new CEO, a gradual phasing out of 4G LTE, and a new round of late fee increases.)
One of the most immediate changes is a financial one. More specifically, an increase to T-Mobile's Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee: a charge the company says is not a government tax, but a fee it collects to recover its own costs. Starting Jan. 21, 2026, the fee will rise by 50 cents per line. It's the second increase in less than a year, pushing the total hike to $1 per line over that period. Voice lines will move to $4.49 per month, while mobile internet lines will increase to $2.10. Customers on older plans that still include taxes and fees won't be affected. But for those on newer plans, the change is absolutely something to be aware of.
New plans and changing perks
T-Mobile is also rolling out what it calls its most value-packed family plan to date. Launched in January, the new "Better Value" plan starts at $140 per month for three lines with AutoPay (including taxes and fees). The plan bundles a wide range of features, including unlimited premium data, large hotspot allowances, international and satellite connectivity, streaming services, and a five-year price guarantee on talk, text and data. T-Mobile says families can save more than $1,000 compared to similar plans from AT&T and Verizon, especially with many perks being included rather than sold separately.
That said, some previously free perks are about to cost you something. After the first of the year, T-Mobile started charging $3 a month for Apple TV "On Us", taking it from a zero-cost subscription to a low-cost one. This also comes after Apple's own price hike for the streaming service. All affected customers should have received a text from T-Mobile telling them to manage or cancel the add-on subscription through the T-Life app.
T-Life becomes customers' new lifeline
T-Mobile is also changing the customer experience where interactions with the company are concerned. Enter the T-Life app: the one-stop shop for switching or upgrading plans, arranging payments, and contacting customer support going forward. T-Mobile has effectively rebuilt the app to consolidate all these things that used to take lots of time (and just as much switching back and forth between sites and apps).
It's not just a revamp, either. There are also some new features, like one called Easy Switch that's currently in beta and could get a stable release in 2026. It leans on AI plan comparisons and recommendations to help customers move from AT&T or Verizon in about 15 minutes. From there, new customers can wait to choose a new phone for up to 90 days after switching (rather than being forced into an immediate upgrade). And when they do order a device, same-day delivery is available in select cities through DoorDash. That's a partnership Ace Hardware made recently, as well.
Taking all these changes into account, T-Mobile's 2026 is shaping up to be a pretty unique one for existing customers and new ones alike. It helps to keep an eye on your bill for any other additional price changes or fees that might (or, in all honesty, eventually will) pop up throughout 2026.