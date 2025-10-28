T-Mobile Is Planning Major Changes That Could Leave Customers In The Lurch

T-Mobile is one of the largest cell phone companies in the U.S., with more than 132 million subscribers as of 2025. The company built its brand on upfront pricing and flexible agreements that don't require a long-term contract, and it has a five-year price guarantee on new plans. T-Mobile also offers faster 5G wireless speeds than Verizon or AT&T, and in 2024, a study by Opensignal found that T-Mobile offers better customer satisfaction than the other big two.

T-Mobile's current success is due in part to its acquisition of Sprint in 2020, which gave it a massive leap forward in terms of 5G towers and better 5G access for its rural customers. That deal shrank the pool of major cell carriers in the U.S. from four to three, however, leaving some worried that a lack of competition could lead to bad news for consumers. Thus far, that hasn't played out, but that could be about to change.

Mike Sievert has held the reins at the mobile company since 2020, but on November 1, 2025, he will take on the new role of vice chair and Srini Gopalan, currently chief operating officer, will replace him as CEO. The change was announced in September, and soon after memos leaked that indicate several changes that may upset some T-Mobile customers, including a suspension of its LTE services.