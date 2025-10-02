T-Mobile Is Offering An 'iPhone 17 On Us' Deal, But There's A Big Catch

Like clockwork, Apple unveiled its new range of iPhones in 2025 with the usual iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models, but also a surprise addition to the family with the ultra-thin iPhone Air. There are several design and under-the-hood changes that have been made, especially with the base model offering this year; which is why the regular iPhone 17 is the best model you can buy value-wise.

Pricing starts at $799, and that's for a much higher base storage tier of 256GB. Add a 120Hz display, class-leading cameras, and a powerful processor, and it's never been a better time to buy a base model iPhone. Then you come across T-Mobile's too-good-to-be-true "iPhone 17 On Us" offer, where the service provider claims you pay $0 monthly to own one of the shiny new iPhone models.

Sadly, there is some hefty fine print that comes with this offer. The biggest catch is that you must stay subscribed to an active T-Mobile plan for all 24 months that the offer stretches to, and these plans start at a substantial $85 or more per month. T-Mobile then sends you 24 monthly bill credits that cancel out the cost of the actual handset. So, while technically you are getting an iPhone 17 for free, it's not without opting in to one of T-Mobile's expensive monthly plans.