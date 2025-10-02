T-Mobile Is Offering An 'iPhone 17 On Us' Deal, But There's A Big Catch
Like clockwork, Apple unveiled its new range of iPhones in 2025 with the usual iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models, but also a surprise addition to the family with the ultra-thin iPhone Air. There are several design and under-the-hood changes that have been made, especially with the base model offering this year; which is why the regular iPhone 17 is the best model you can buy value-wise.
Pricing starts at $799, and that's for a much higher base storage tier of 256GB. Add a 120Hz display, class-leading cameras, and a powerful processor, and it's never been a better time to buy a base model iPhone. Then you come across T-Mobile's too-good-to-be-true "iPhone 17 On Us" offer, where the service provider claims you pay $0 monthly to own one of the shiny new iPhone models.
Sadly, there is some hefty fine print that comes with this offer. The biggest catch is that you must stay subscribed to an active T-Mobile plan for all 24 months that the offer stretches to, and these plans start at a substantial $85 or more per month. T-Mobile then sends you 24 monthly bill credits that cancel out the cost of the actual handset. So, while technically you are getting an iPhone 17 for free, it's not without opting in to one of T-Mobile's expensive monthly plans.
Why reading the fine print under such offers is important
Unless you're already on one of T-Mobile's higher-tier plans, going this route might not be as straightforward as it may seem. For starters, you still need to pay the sales tax and a $35 connection fee upfront at the time of payment. Then come the recurring automatic monthly plans of $85 on a minimum via T-Mobile's Experience Beyond, or Go5G Next w/ 55+, Military or First Responder Savings plans.
If, at any time during the contract period, you decide to opt out or miss a payment, you will be required to cover the remainder of the device's payment. Some of these "On Us" plans also involve trading in an eligible device "in any condition," as T-Mobile says. However, don't expect a non-functional iPhone 3GS to end up qualifying. With the Experience More plan, well-qualified customers do not need to trade in any existing device, and can pick up an iPhone 17 as long as they stay committed to the 24-month contract period.
This offer may appeal to many customers, and may even end up saving you a bit compared to regular phone and SIM plans. That said, if you can afford one outright, having to deal with the hassle of being locked into an expensive monthly plan is one of the easiest mistakes you can avoid when buying a new phone.