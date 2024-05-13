5 Common Mistakes People Make When Buying A New iPhone

The release of new iPhones is greatly anticipated, with Apple selling hundreds of millions of units every year. While Apple's products are rather infamous for their "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra, the iPhone does receive commendable under-the-hood changes with every iteration. While most of these changes might not stand out when comparing two adjacent models, the upgrades become significantly noticeable if you're coming from a phone that's a few years old.

Apple sells a wide range of iPhones, from different models in the latest series to older generation devices at discounted prices. In such a case, is it smarter to buy an older iPhone? What about purchase options outside of Apple? Can you trust third-party retailers or individual sellers to buy used or refurbished smartphones?

As you can see, purchasing a new iPhone is as exciting as it is daunting. For most, a smartphone is a long-term investment, and these devices aren't exactly cheap, either. This is why there are some things you should avoid or be wary of when buying a new device. Here are a few of the most common mistakes prospective buyers make when shopping for their new iPhone.