Is It Smarter To Buy An Old iPhone? Or Should You Invest In The Newest Model?

Affordability is one of the biggest factors driving the demand for the secondhand smartphone market. Given how extravagant phones have gotten over the years, one can often find a model from one or two years ago with a significantly cheaper price tag. iPhones are also known for smaller, incremental updates thanks to Apple's "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" philosophy — which works in favor of those eyeing older models since you wouldn't be losing out on too many features.

Another cause of concern you can shrug off is performance and longevity. Apple's astonishingly good track record means even an older iPhone will be supported for years. In context, the iPhone X released in 2017 received its last iOS update in 2022, and 5 years of software support is plenty. Therefore, buying an older model will be cost-effective, saving even more when shopping in the secondhand market.

Going with a used phone has its obvious share of concerns. For starters, you will most likely require a battery swap, which adds to the overall cost. Even if you get lucky and pick up an older iPhone in mint condition for an incredible deal, you will lose access to warranty, software updates, and features sooner than the latest iPhone available at the time of purchase. Rest assured, camera quality and performance are two important factors that seem to hold their ground against time when it comes to iPhones.