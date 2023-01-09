iPhone Was Revealed 16 Years Ago Today: Here's The Presentation That Started It All

Today marks the 16th anniversary of Steve Jobs announcing the first iPhone. In an iconic Macworld keynote on January 9, 2007, in San Francisco, the late Apple CEO introduced the innovative smartphone that continues to thrive today. The invention of the iPhone was a defining moment in the history of smartphones and mobile devices. Let's look back at the keynote and how much the iPhone has changed since then.

"Every once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything," said Steve Jobs. "Today, we're introducing three revolutionary products." Jobs moved on to describe the devices. He talked about a "widescreen iPod with touch controls," a "revolutionary mobile phone," and a "breakthrough internet communications device." This led the audience to believe that Apple was releasing three different gadgets, but all of these were just one device — the iPhone.

"Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone," Jobs said as he discussed the iPhone in greater detail. He highlighted the main difference between the iPhone and the competition at the time, which included the Moto Q, the BlackBerry, the Palm Treo, and the Nokia E62— the iPhone didn't feature a physical keyboard and, as a result, had much more screen real estate.