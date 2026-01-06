8 Affordable Phone Carriers That Use Verizon's Network, Ranked By Price
Much of the United States is covered by Verizon's cell phone coverage map. Depending on where you live, Verizon could be the best service available in your area. The network has 5G coverage in every state (bar the occasional gap in coverage) and 5G Ultra Wideband (wideband uses a different frequency) in many places, too. Ample coverage could make Verizon the right fit for your phone needs, but what about the price?
At the time of writing, Verizon's main cellular service started at $65 per month without any discounts or perks applied. Unlimited coverage, including text, calling, and data, sounds great, but it may not fit your budget — especially if you have multiple people on your plan. Choosing another network may not be ideal, either. For example, T-Mobile and Verizon run on different towers, so switching carriers may mean a loss in coverage.
Fortunately, there is another option if you really want to keep Verizon's network, but not its price tag. Coverage is an important factor to consider when switching phone service, and all of the listed carriers state that they use Verizon's network. However, you'll also want to confirm (or test out) service quality. The bottom line, though, is that these eight carriers are much more affordable than Verizon's big-name service.
US Mobile
When it comes to carrier choices, US Mobile is a name that comes up often. US Mobile uses a super carrier model, which means you can switch between three different networks depending on your needs. Availability does vary, but consumers can choose between Warp (Verizon), Dark Star (AT&T), and Light Speed (T-Mobile) networks. You can use US Mobile's coverage map to get an idea of what might be available in your area, and whether Warp/Verizon is on the list.
In my area, US Mobile offers the most affordable service for my family's needs. In my experience, the coverage map was accurate; however, Verizon service is not available in my area. If you do live in a place that offers all three network options, you can switch between them with a few clicks in your US Mobile dashboard.
US Mobile plans start at $10 for 2GB of data, with the option to add more (even automatically, if you choose that option) if you use up the allotted amount during the service period. I typically pay about $35 per month for my family's four devices on the Dark Star plan.
Red Pocket Mobile
Like its competitors, Red Pocket Mobile offers major U.S. networks (it lists AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) on various plans. Unlike carriers like US Mobile, Red Pocket Mobile only lists abbreviations; CDMA works with most Verizon devices, the company states, and it has "the most reliable nationwide coverage."
Notably, Red Pocket Mobile does not advertise the ability to port to different networks during your service term (the way that US Mobile does, for example). If you know Verizon's network works in your area, that might not be a concern. However, switching to another of Red Pocket Mobile's carriers could take some time on the phone with the company's customer service.
When I was questing for cheaper phone service (albeit not on Verizon's network) for my family, Red Pocket Mobile was a strong contender. I did have some struggles getting service started on my child's older Android phone, but customer service was super helpful. Red Pocket Mobile plans start at $10 for 3GB data. Discounts are also available if you pay for a year of service in advance.
TracFone
If you also remember your first time using a TracFone in the early 2000s, the good news is that things have changed a lot since then. First, TracFone and Verizon partnered on coverage at some point, per Verizon's announcement in 2020. Plus, Verizon has owned TracFone since 2020, which means TracFone is entirely under Verizon's expansive coverage. In its acquisition announcement, Verizon promised to keep affordable plan options under the TracFone umbrella.
Currently, TracFone offers plans starting at $15 for 1GB of data for one month. Unlike my original TracFone plan, your data doesn't expire at the end of the month — rollover is part of the package. The price drops slightly if you sign up for three, six, or 12 months at a time. Some smartphones are also free with an eligible plan purchase, which could save you a bundle if you're in the market for a new device (or are buying your kid's first phone).
Spectrum
Although Spectrum is widely reputed to use Verizon's network, it's tough to find a declaration from either carrier that confirms the connection. However, the fact that Spectrum says it runs on America's most reliable 5G network echoes Verizon's tagline for its main service. One catch with Spectrum is that you must have the company's internet service to be eligible for mobile phone plans.
If you do have Spectrum internet, or are willing to switch to it for about $30 per month (if you commit to a full year, and depending on availability in your area), then the carrier's mobile plans could help further lower your utility expenses. The entry-level Spectrum phone plan costs $20 for 1GB of data, and multiple lines can share a data pool.
Spectrum is also a prepaid carrier that supports RCS messaging on an iPhone. With RCS messaging, an upgrade from SMS and MMS, your messages are more secure — plus there are some added features like the ability to send GIFs and utilize send receipts.
Walmart Family Mobile
If you've been in a Walmart store recently, you might notice that the prepaid phone section has expanded beyond TracFone and Straight Talk. For one thing, Walmart has its own prepaid phone service that is compatible with Verizon's network. The best part is that it's relatively affordable compared to Verizon plans. Unlike other phone carriers, Walmart Family Mobile advertises the Verizon brand name; its website includes a note that Walmart Family Mobile is a registered trademark of Verizon Value, Inc.
Walmart Family Mobile has prepaid service plans that don't require a contract, and the basic plan starts with 4GB of data for under $20. You can also add additional lines for the same price.
The carrier does outline a disclaimer that specifies your data could slow down during "times of congestion," which could influence your purchasing decision. However, Walmart also points out that you may qualify for discounted phone service with Walmart Family Mobile if you meet government program guidelines.
Visible
Although Verizon is a big-name network with pricier plans on offer, it also has multiple subsidiary companies that deliver more affordable smartphone service. Along with Walmart Family Mobile, Visible lies under Verizon's umbrella with far more affordable service than the main company offers.
If you want to pay less for phone service but need a lot of data, Visible could be a good fit. In terms of cost per gigabyte of data, Visible has the best pricing among phone carriers that use Verizon's network. Plans start at $25 for unlimited data. Of course, there are also various Visible Wireless discounts available; at the time of publication, the entry-level plan was discounted to $19 per month, with taxes and fees included.
Visible also has at least one feature we haven't seen with other phone carriers. Through its Connection Protection program, Visible offers three free months of phone service if you lose your job. Not only that, the company offers help with your job search if you meet the application requirements and are approved.
Straight Talk
Straight Talk is a prepaid carrier with tons of options, including some that are just as pricey as Verizon's entry-level service on its main carrier. Fortunately, more affordable plans are also on offer, depending on your data needs and whether you're bringing a device or buying one via Straight Talk. Straight Talk also offers 5G Ultra Wideband, whereas some other carriers still promote 5G only.
As far as the Straight Talk to Verizon connection, it's clear from Straight Talk's coverage map that it is fully covered by Verizon; a graphic on the page confirms it. On the company's plans page, it's also specified that Verizon Value, Inc. owns Straight Talk.
As far as plans go, Straight Talk offers an up-front $35 per month plan (Bronze 10 GB) that includes 10GB of data. However, if you're bringing your own phone when you sign up, there's another option for $25 per month (StraightSAVINGS! Nationwide) for unlimited data, talk, and text. Additional savings can apply if you commit to a year of service at a time; the Silver Unlimited data plan comes out to $30 per month.
Total Wireless
It turns out that Total Wireless plans are the priciest of all the phone carriers that use Verizon networks. However, Total Wireless can still be cheaper than Verizon's entry-level smartphone plan, depending on the plan you choose. Also, some plans come with extra perks that justify the higher cost.
Total Wireless plans start at $40 per month for unlimited data on the Total Base 5G Unlimited plan, with no contract required. If you choose a higher-level plan, like the Total 5G Unlimited option, it comes with Disney+ Premium for six months, for $55 per month (without Auto Pay). The priciest plan offered by Total Wireless at the time of publication was $65 per month for unlimited data (and hotspot) and Disney+ Premium.
If you're wondering whether Total Wireless by Verizon is worth it, given how many cheaper alternatives are available, the coverage is a highlight, as is the activation process. However, some consumers weren't thrilled with Total Wireless' customer service, and sometimes technical issues happened during setup.