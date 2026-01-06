8 Affordable Phone Carriers That Use Verizon's Network, Ranked By Price

Much of the United States is covered by Verizon's cell phone coverage map. Depending on where you live, Verizon could be the best service available in your area. The network has 5G coverage in every state (bar the occasional gap in coverage) and 5G Ultra Wideband (wideband uses a different frequency) in many places, too. Ample coverage could make Verizon the right fit for your phone needs, but what about the price?

At the time of writing, Verizon's main cellular service started at $65 per month without any discounts or perks applied. Unlimited coverage, including text, calling, and data, sounds great, but it may not fit your budget — especially if you have multiple people on your plan. Choosing another network may not be ideal, either. For example, T-Mobile and Verizon run on different towers, so switching carriers may mean a loss in coverage.

Fortunately, there is another option if you really want to keep Verizon's network, but not its price tag. Coverage is an important factor to consider when switching phone service, and all of the listed carriers state that they use Verizon's network. However, you'll also want to confirm (or test out) service quality. The bottom line, though, is that these eight carriers are much more affordable than Verizon's big-name service.