Who Owns US Mobile And What Networks Does It Use?

US Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Ahmed Khattak. The privately owned company's headquarters is located in New York City, with Khattak serving as chief executive officer. Unlike major carriers that have their own towers, US Mobile operates through agreements with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, which gives its customers access to all three networks across the United States. Prior to starting US Mobile, Khattak co-founded GSM Nation in 2010, an online retailer for unlocked phones developed through Yale's entrepreneurial program.

US Mobile was ranked No. 94 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2019, and according to its business profile, aims to provide wireless service without any contracts, while offering plans designed around flexibility and cost control. The company is not publicly traded and continues to operate independently in the U.S. telecommunications sector.