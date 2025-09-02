Who Owns US Mobile And What Networks Does It Use?
US Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Ahmed Khattak. The privately owned company's headquarters is located in New York City, with Khattak serving as chief executive officer. Unlike major carriers that have their own towers, US Mobile operates through agreements with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, which gives its customers access to all three networks across the United States. Prior to starting US Mobile, Khattak co-founded GSM Nation in 2010, an online retailer for unlocked phones developed through Yale's entrepreneurial program.
US Mobile was ranked No. 94 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States in 2019, and according to its business profile, aims to provide wireless service without any contracts, while offering plans designed around flexibility and cost control. The company is not publicly traded and continues to operate independently in the U.S. telecommunications sector.
Networks Used by US Mobile
US Mobile uses what it calls a "Super Carrier" model, maintaining agreements with all three nationwide wireless carriers: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Each of these networks is marketed under a holder name to differentiate coverages. For example, Verizon's network is branded Warp, AT&T's is Dark Star, and T-Mobile's is Light Speed. During enrollment, customers can choose which network they want to use, but this decision isn't fixed. Networks can be switched using a function called Teleport, allowing subscribers to switch between any of the three networks after activation.
US Mobile's three-network model is unusual because, according to industry norms, most MVNOs only partner with one carrier. This move enables the company to have a wider coverage option compared to single-carrier MVNOs. If someone moves to an area where one carrier's signal is weaker, they can simply change to another without switching providers. Frequent travellers can switch networks with Teleport to get the best coverage wherever they are.
Service quality and plan structure
US Mobile's multi-network arrangement also affects the type of service customers receive once they are connected. Those on Warp, which is through Verizon, have access to prioritized data, which means it maintains stability even when traffic is high. Service through Dark Star and Light Speed, associated with AT&T and T-Mobile, could face interruptions during peak periods, but users have an option to purchase a premium plan that grants them priority access. Independent reviews confirm that users can connect to 4G LTE and 5G coverage levels that match the national coverage of the three host carriers.
Beyond network performance, US Mobile differentiates itself through its approach to billing and plan design. It offers prepaid plans without contracts, setting it apart from larger carriers that typically operate on postpaid billing models. This means customers can use the same nationwide networks as the big carriers, but on their own terms.