Cellphone Signal Problems? Try This Quick Airplane Mode Test First

Your smartphone keeps you connected in all kinds of ways, whether you want to make phone calls, send texts, check emails, or simply use your favorite apps for entertainment. But all that can suddenly stop when you're on the go and encounter network issues. An obvious reason for this is if you are in a spot with no signal. That said, if you are somewhere that should have coverage, sometimes simply switching the Airplane mode on and off can help you reconnect.

Advertisement

Although Airplane mode is typically used only while flying, it can also help fix issues with your phone's signal. When you turn it on, your Android or iPhone shuts off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connections. Then, when you switch it off, your phone is forced to search for a signal from scratch. Often, that quick reset is all it takes to fix common network problems, so it's a good first step to try.