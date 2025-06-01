Cellphone Signal Problems? Try This Quick Airplane Mode Test First
Your smartphone keeps you connected in all kinds of ways, whether you want to make phone calls, send texts, check emails, or simply use your favorite apps for entertainment. But all that can suddenly stop when you're on the go and encounter network issues. An obvious reason for this is if you are in a spot with no signal. That said, if you are somewhere that should have coverage, sometimes simply switching the Airplane mode on and off can help you reconnect.
Although Airplane mode is typically used only while flying, it can also help fix issues with your phone's signal. When you turn it on, your Android or iPhone shuts off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connections. Then, when you switch it off, your phone is forced to search for a signal from scratch. Often, that quick reset is all it takes to fix common network problems, so it's a good first step to try.
How to use Airplane mode on your iPhone or Android device
Both Android and iOS make it pretty easy to enable Airplane mode. If you're using an iPhone X or newer, swipe down from the top-right corner to open the Control Center. On older models, swipe up from the bottom instead. Then, tap the Airplane mode option to enable it, and you should see the icon in the status bar. Finally, wait 10-15 seconds, then tap the same option again to disable the Airplane mode.
On an Android phone, you can swipe down from the top of the screen to open Quick Settings, then tap the Airplane mode icon to turn it on. Then, wait for about 10-15 seconds before turning it off. You can also open the Settings app on your Android or iPhone to toggle Airplane mode.
If switching the Airplane mode on and off doesn't fix the problem, you can try other things such as restarting your phone, removing and reinserting the physical SIM card, or checking for a carrier settings update. Sometimes, signal issues can also happen because of incorrect network preferences on your device. So, if you're still having trouble, resetting the network settings on your phone might help as a last resort.