Important iPhone Status Icons Everyone Should Know The Meaning Of

iPhones offer a lot of features and functions these days, to the point where many of us don't even know about all of them. And while some of those features may be on by default, we still may not realize we're using them in the first place.

A lot of these functions will let you know when they're running by way of a status icon or indicator that appears along the top of the iPhone's screen. You're probably familiar with the most common ones, like battery power (it looks like a battery), cell signal strength (four vertical bars of increasing height), and Wi-Fi signal (the vertical fan-like icon).

With the increased popularity of games and apps that use Location Services (such as "Pokemon GO"), you also might have become more familiar with the arrow icon. But those aren't necessarily the only icons your iPhone will show you. And it's not a bad idea to familiarize yourself with the rest of them, as they can potentially tip you off about an app accessing a part of your iPhone you'd rather it stay away from. Or, at the very least, give you an idea of how often other apps use certain functions.