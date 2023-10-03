What The Arrow At The Top Of Your iPhone Means (And Why You Need To Know)

When you see an arrowhead in your iPhone's status bar, it simply means that you are currently accessing an app or website that's using your device's "Location Services," which is pinpointing your location with your granted permission. The app or website in question can determine your approximate whereabouts using the iPhone's many sensors — namely cellular, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

When "Location Services" is actively accessed by an app or website you have opened on your iPhone, you should see either a black or white arrow. Depending on which page is currently onscreen and whether you've chosen to apply a light or dark appearance in your iPhone's "Display & Brightness" settings.

If you see a white arrow encased in a blue circle on your iPhone status bar, it indicates that the app or website you're currently accessing is requesting to use "Location Services." If it's an app or website that you've already granted location permissions to previously, the white (surrounded in blue) arrow should revert back to either white or black after a few seconds or so.

Whatever arrow color you see, it's important to take note when the icon even appears on the iPhone status bar for the simple reason that you'd want to know when a service you're accessing is tracking you. In most cases — especially if it's an app that you use regularly and has location-related functions — it likely won't be an issue, but it should be helpful when you are accessing a website or app for the first time.