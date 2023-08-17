What Your iPhone's Yellow Battery Symbol Means (And How To Turn It Off)

When it's unplugged and has a sufficient battery level, the iPhone's battery icon that can be seen in the top-right corner of the device's screen is usually white and may showcase the battery percentage if the setting is enabled. When the icon appears red in color, it means your iPhone's battery percentage is critically low at less than 20% and will need to be charged as soon as possible to avoid eventual and complete device shutdown. While it's charging, it automatically switches to green to indicate that the mobile device is currently receiving a surge of power. However, what does it mean when the battery icon is yellow?

As it turns out, a yellow battery symbol on your iPhone's status bar is not something to worry about. It's simply an indication that your device is in Low Power Mode. With this feature enabled, your iPhone's battery is essentially stretched out as some of your device's functions that usually require a significant amount of battery are temporarily choked or restricted. For instance, 5G might be disabled for iPhone 12 models while iPhone 13 iterations that have a ProMotion display may experience a limited display refresh rate. For other iPhone versions, background app refresh, automatic downloads, and email fetch are all suspended. iCloud Photos may also be temporarily paused and display screen brightness and the appearance of some visual animations may be reduced. Ultimately, while Low Power Mode is turned on, some iPhone functions might feel sluggish because overall processor performance is slowed down.