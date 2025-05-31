5G Ultra Capacity Vs. Ultra Wideband: What's The Difference Between These Two Networks?

It has been over five years since 5G was introduced across the globe, and it's safe to say it has brought about major improvements both for personal and industrial use. With speeds that are theoretically a hundred times faster than 4G, you no longer have to wait forever to finish downloading that movie. The low latency of 5G also means less lag and a smoother experience when using livestreaming apps. In the IoT sector, especially in smart farms, 5G's massive increase in capacity allows users to add more devices into the network compared to 4G.

But even so, it's worth noting that not all 5G connections are created equal. Just because you see the 5G icon on your device doesn't mean you'll always get similar results every time. The 5G technology actually has multiple network types that feature different speeds and coverage. To know which one you're using, just look at the icon at the top of your device. If any of the 5G networks are available, you should see a 5G, 5G UW, or maybe even a 5G UC on your smartphone. 5G means you're on the lowest speed network, but what about 5G UC (Ultra Capacity) and 5G UW (Ultra-Wideband)? Is there any difference between the two?

Well, generally speaking, 5G Ultra Capacity and Ultra-Wideband are the same. They both use (or at least, are capable of using) 5G's higher speed network. The only difference between 5G Ultra Capacity and 5G Ultra-Wideband is the carrier and some nuances on the frequencies they use.

