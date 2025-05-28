Is Total Wireless By Verizon Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the average cell phone bill easily costing more than $100 per month, many of us are looking for ways to pay less. If you get your cell service through a major company like Verizon, you know how easily those monthly charges can add up, especially if you have a multi-line family plan or unlimited data. However, many of us are willing to pay the price because we don't want to sacrifice coverage or reliability in exchange for a cheaper phone bill. While Verizon does offer some discounts, some customers find its prices hard to justify. That's why the company is looking to close that gap with Total Wireless by Verizon, a prepaid service with more affordable plans that uses the same 5G network as its standard plans. When you sign up for the service, the price is locked in for five years, so you don't have to worry about surprises on your bill or sudden rate hikes down the line.

Advertisement

While there is some debate about whether a prepaid or contract phone plan is better, for many people, the lower cost and flexibility that comes with a prepaid plan like Total Wireless outweighs the long-term commitment and higher monthly bills of traditional plans. Total Wireless offers three plans: Base 5G Unlimited for $40 per line/month, Total 5G Unlimited for $50 per line/month, and Total 5G+ for $60 per line/month. When comparing Total Wireless to standard cell phone plans, you may be wondering what the catch is — spotty coverage, poor customer service, or deceptive billing practices. As it turns out, opinions are mixed. Some users like that the service is affordable with reliable coverage, while others raise concerns about its customer service and say they've experienced technical issues.

Advertisement