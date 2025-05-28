Is Total Wireless By Verizon Worth It? Here's What Users Are Saying
With the average cell phone bill easily costing more than $100 per month, many of us are looking for ways to pay less. If you get your cell service through a major company like Verizon, you know how easily those monthly charges can add up, especially if you have a multi-line family plan or unlimited data. However, many of us are willing to pay the price because we don't want to sacrifice coverage or reliability in exchange for a cheaper phone bill. While Verizon does offer some discounts, some customers find its prices hard to justify. That's why the company is looking to close that gap with Total Wireless by Verizon, a prepaid service with more affordable plans that uses the same 5G network as its standard plans. When you sign up for the service, the price is locked in for five years, so you don't have to worry about surprises on your bill or sudden rate hikes down the line.
While there is some debate about whether a prepaid or contract phone plan is better, for many people, the lower cost and flexibility that comes with a prepaid plan like Total Wireless outweighs the long-term commitment and higher monthly bills of traditional plans. Total Wireless offers three plans: Base 5G Unlimited for $40 per line/month, Total 5G Unlimited for $50 per line/month, and Total 5G+ for $60 per line/month. When comparing Total Wireless to standard cell phone plans, you may be wondering what the catch is — spotty coverage, poor customer service, or deceptive billing practices. As it turns out, opinions are mixed. Some users like that the service is affordable with reliable coverage, while others raise concerns about its customer service and say they've experienced technical issues.
Users are impressed by the coverage and affordability, but highlight customer service issues
For many customers, Total Wireless by Verizon's biggest selling point is its budget-friendly pricing and the fact that it uses Verizon's nationwide 5G network. Many users say that the connection quality they get is just as good as that of traditional Verizon customers, only they're paying a lot less for their service. As one Redditor on the r/TotalWireless subreddit put it, "It is the same great coverage that you get from Verizon since it runs on Verizon's network." A Best Buy reviewer echoed that praise, writing, "TOTAL has great VZW service for a lot less. I have really good speeds and coverage almost everywhere." These two comments weren't outliers; rather, they were the norm. The general consensus on multiple forums was that the service worked well across the board, including in rural areas or when traveling.
However, not everyone was happy with their Total Wireless experience, with many saying its customer service left a lot to be desired. One unsatisfied Best Buy customer said, "Total by Verizon has to have one of the worst customer services of any company. One of the reasons I switched carriers." A few users pointed out that customer service is generally poor, whatever provider you use. Still, many were frustrated with being stuck on the phone for an hour or more with Total Wireless's customer service, and sometimes being unable to get their issues resolved. On the Bogleheads forum, one user said all customer service is done through texting apps and there's no option to contact them by telephone. Another user said, "I detested Total's mobile app and wasn't thrilled with their customer service either."
Activation is straightforward, but some users face technical hurdles
When it comes to positive feedback, Total Wireless users consistently point to how easy it is to get started with the service. Whether they're buying a new phone or plan to use one they already have, users say the process of switching over to Total Wireless is quick and relatively painless. Several users mentioned how easy it was to use the KYOP (Keep Your Own Phone) kit to change their current or unlocked phone into a prepaid phone with Total Wireless. A happy Amazon user said," The ease of the KYOP kit made switching a very simple experience." Others agreed, saying the transition from other wireless providers to Total Wireless was quick and straightforward. On Best Buy, one reviewer wrote, "Was easy to set up and port the number over to the new phone. Did it all online."
Still, not everyone had a good experience with the setup process. More than one user said they ran into problems during activation, especially when they attempted to pair their new SIM with a compatible phone. One Amazon user recounted an upsetting setup incident, saying, "Bought this with a Total Wireless phone. Couldn't get phone to connect to service, and customer service said phone was stolen, not sold." In this case, the problem appeared to be a verification and customer service problem, not an issue with the actual setup process.
A few other users said they experienced delays in number porting and confusion around login credentials. The good news is, these issues don't appear to be the norm, but they are a reminder that things can go sideways from time to time. Ultimately, whether Total Wireless is worth it will depend a lot on whether you value saving money each month or having quick, reliable customer support when problems come up.