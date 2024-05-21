Prepaid Vs. Contract: Which Phone Plan Is Better?

Smartphones are essential to our daily lives. The pocket-sized piece of technology puts the world at our fingertips, making communication, entertainment, and staying informed easier and more accessible than ever. However, once you figure out where you stand in the Android vs. iOS battle, you're left with one final decision: what phone plan will you choose?

Unfortunately, smartphones aren't very effective if you don't have a phone plan. It's not technically a requirement, but without one, you're relying entirely on consistent Wi-Fi connections, which doesn't make using the phone impossible, but it's certainly less convenient. In the United States, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Visible, Mint Mobile, and Google Fi are all vying for your business, and those options increase in international markets. You also need to decide between a contract or a prepaid phone plan, so what do you choose?

Well, the answer is probably different for everyone depending on what they need, including the number of lines, amount of data, and monthly budget. Do you want one of the best unlimited cell phone plans out there, or are you just looking for the basic essentials? Let's break down the benefits of both contracts and prepaid phone plans so that you can decide which is better for your situation.