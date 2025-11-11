Do T-Mobile And Verizon Phones Run On The Same Towers? It's Complicated

If you're thinking of switching your cell phone carrier, you might be considering either T-Mobile or Verizon, two of the largest mobile carriers in the United States. Each company has an array of plans, features, and benefits, all of which could help motivate your decision. Both companies are separate and have individual infrastructures as well, with T-Mobile owning its own 4G and 5G network. They also don't operate using the same cell towers.

However, there is some possible overlap happening in terms of coverage, thanks to T-Mobile's acquisition of customers and towers from U.S. Cellular in May of 2025. Thousands of towers, including those U.S. Cellular owned and some where T-Mobile was previously renting, were part of the deal. This agreement led to improved coverage and 5G speeds for T-Mobile, particularly in some rural areas. Since Verizon is known for its service in rural areas and has worked to improve its own 5G coverage, it may seem as though each company's networks are interacting. However, none of T-Mobile's acquired towers run on Verizon's network.

There are even cases where T-Mobile, which is offering an iPhone 17 deal with a big catch, allows phones from Verizon to access parts of its network. For example, T-Mobile's new T-Satellite emergency texting service allows compatible Verizon phones to text 911. This service works in areas with no cellular coverage, and there's no charge to the user for any texts sent or received.